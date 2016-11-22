Drew Barrymore reflects on her 'most unique year' while thanking her friends and daughters

Drew Barrymore isn't afraid to admit that 2016 has been a tough year. The actress took to her Instagram to reflect on the challenging year while mentioning the people who have helped her through it.

"#people I love these are the loves of my life. #myolive#myfrankie all I wanted to do this week was reflect," the 41-year-old actress captioned the picture of her embracing her two daughters, four-year-old Olive and two-year-old Frankie on the ice skating rink on Monday. "Think about people and moments that make life make sense to me. That make life amazing. That motivate me to be my best self. I feel so lucky. And after just living the last few days in all things positive, it was good for me to reflect on things that truly make me happy."

Drew gave a special shoutout to two daughters Olive and Frankie Photo: Instagram/@drewbarrymore

The Odd Mom Out actress filed for divorce from her husband, and the father of her children, Will Kopelman in July 2016 after three years of marriage. In another post, Drew posted a sweaty post-workout selfie with more details on how she has coped with her rough year and how she plans to tackle 2017. "May I say 2016 has been a most unique year," the post read in part. "I have cried a lot this year... I have always been a person who is flawed. I forgive. I fight. But I do not fight with others."

She continued: "My heart is very open right now. let us all be as good to each other as we have even been. 2017, here we come. And Yes! I will be arm and arm, with all the #peopleilove."

Drew shared more sentiments over the weekend, but this time with a photo of some of her famous best friends including Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz. The Flower Beauty founder wrote: "I follow my friends. And when I am most in need, I hold on tighter. But it is when they need me... I know I have done something right. To earn their trust. Love your fiends [sic]. Share kindness. Hold onto moments and most of all... MAKE MORE PLANS!!!"

In April, the Charlie's Angels actress opened up about the people who support her the most, including Cameron. “If you are in scary prison in the middle of nowhere, call Cameron. She’ll get you out," she told Good Housekeeping magazine.

"If you’re looking for the best dinner-cooking partner and watching-TV-on-the-couch friend, call her. If someone is in a medical situation, call her! She’s the most loyal, fierce, fun, cozy friend," she added. "We have incredible honesty with each other, and we work hard on our lives and our friendship. My girlfriends are my first family, and they know that I would lie down and die for them. My love for them is unbreakable.”