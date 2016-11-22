Meghan Markle on her future plans for starting a family and how her life has changed

Meghan Markle opened up in the fall issue of Lifestyle magazine about her “amazing” life and aspirations for a family. "I dream big and bigger! My life is more amazing than I ever thought it could be,” the 35-year-old told the publication that hit stands in September. “I dreamt [of becoming] a successful working actress, which I can now very thankfully tick off the list.”

Meghan's personal aspirations include starting a family Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images/Robin Marchant/Getty Images

While Prince Harry’s girlfriend has fulfilled her professional goals, she also has personal ones to achieve, like starting a family. The Suits star said, “I also dream to have a family. It's all about balance, and I have so much happiness in my career and am fortunate to travel the world and see so many amazing things - it will also be nice to be anchored to something grounded and in the same place. Raising a family will be a wonderful part of that."

Since rising to fame thanks to her popular USA Network show, the TV star admitted that she has remained unchanged. "I still look in the mirror and see the same freckled face I've known for 35 years,” Meghan confessed. “My life has changed because my access has changed, and so has the level of privacy in my life, but these are champagne problems because I wouldn't rather be back auditioning. And change can be really good- as long as your character is intact.”

Meghan says, "I honestly believe that it is our human obligation to give back" Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle

The humanitarian continued, “Who you are as a person will only be amplified once you are ‘famous’ so if you had a good heart then, I would imagine you'll have the same good heart, but the means to do even more with it."

Meghan recently expressed similar sentiments in a personal essay for Elle UK. She penned, “With fame comes opportunity, but it also includes responsibility — to advocate and share, to focus less on glass slippers and more on pushing through glass ceilings.”

Harry and the Tig founder secretly started dating over the summer after meeting through mutual friends. The British royal confirmed his romancewith Meghan earlier this month. Not long after, Meghanvisited her royal beau in London, where she was spotted stocking up on groceries and carrying them back to Harry's Kensington Palace home, Nottingham Cottage.