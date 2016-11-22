Joe Manganiello's anniversary message to Sofia Vergara in Spanish makes us swoon

Eso es amor! After a year of marriage it appears Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara are still going strong. The Magic Mike actor penned a beautiful anniversary message on Tuesday for his bride-of-one in her native language, Spanish.

Joe shared a sweet message in Spanish for his wife Photo: Instagram/@joemanganiello

The 39-year-old took to his Instagram account to share a tender photo of himself and the Modern Family actress, 44, from their 2015 nuptials. Attached to the photo of the then-newlyweds dancing, Joe penned, “¡Feliz primer aniversario al amor de mi vida!,” which means in English, happy first anniversary to the love of my life.

Aside from sharing new photos from her wedding day, Sofia also wished her husband a happy anniversary on social media. The 44-year-old posted a photo of Joe wearing his tux on their special day, which she captioned, “Happy First Anniversary love of my life [heart emojis] nothing compares to you." She added, "Te amo. #thebreakerspalmbeach.I will never forget that face.”

Sofia shared a photo of her husband on their wedding day Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara

The Hollywood stars tied the knot on November 22, 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida. The pair were wed at the luxurious Breakers Resort beneath a breathtaking floral canopy. Sofia stunned as she walked down the aisle in a custom Zuhair Murad Couture design that featured a detachable skirt.

Following their nuptials, Joe confessed to the ladies of The Talk that he “loves” married life. ”When you find that one that's right for you, you feel like they were put there for you, you never want to be apart," he said. "It's great, I love it."