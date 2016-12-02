Elizabeth Hurley's teenage son Damian is 'in love' with Kaia Gerber

Elizabeth Hurley might be playing matchmaker for her son Damian Hurley in the future. While promoting her hit show The Royals, the actress’s 14-year-old son revealed his celebrity crush. "I'm in love with Kaia Gerber," Damian said with a grin. "If she happens to see this…"

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Luckily for the teenager, his famous mother has a connection to young model's family. “[Kaia's] gorgeous," Elizabeth said. "I know her mom [Cindy Crawford] obviously." "I do not, as of yet," Damian joked. "Fingers crossed."

As it turns out, Kaia isn’t the only starlet in Hollywood that Elizabeth’s son has his eye on. "We've gone through stages where he's had crushes on all sorts of [girls]," the 51-year-old actress shared.

In addition to him still having a crush on her former Gossip Girl co-stars, Blake Lively and Leighton Meester, Elizabeth said, "He had a Selena Gomez crush, which went on for a very long time." Damian noted, "It's still going on now!"

Photo: Instagram/@elizabethhurley1

The smitten teen is set to making his television acting debut on the third season of his mother's E! show, playing the role of Crown Prince of Liechtenstein. During an appearance on the Today show Elizabeth admitted, “He was knock-out when he was shooting."

Damian, who is now "obsessed" with acting, also revealed the piece of advice his mother gave him. He shared, “Learn your lines and don’t be annoying.”

The Royals returns December 4 at 10 p.m. ET on E!

