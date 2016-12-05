Madonna is a supportive mother as her 'superstar' daughter Mercy wins at gymnastics meet

Like her famous mother Madonna, Mercy James has the moves – however on the gymnastics floor! The Queen of Pop took to her Instagram on Sunday to praise her ten-year-old daughter's recent gymnastics win.

Sharing a photo of Mercy with medals around her neck, the supportive mother wrote, “Mercy James takes home 4 Medals!” The 58-year-old has previously highlighted her "superstar" daughter's accomplishments.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY


Photo: Instagram/@madonna

On Sunday, the Express Yourself singer also posted a shot of her little girl on a podium, alongside other young gymnasts writing, “Go Mercy James!!! It's all about team Work!”

HIGHLIGHTS FROM ART BASEL 2016

Mercy’s sporting event came just a few days after Madonna’s VIP charity gala in Miami Beach. Madonna was joined by her son David for the December 2 event to raise funds for her organization Raising Malawi, which supports orphans. During the party held at the Faena Forum, the mom-of-four was reunited with ex-husband Sean Penn. While on stage, she told the actor, “I'm still in love with you,” while offering to re-marry him if he bid $150,000.

A LOOK AT MADONNA'S TRIP TO MALAWI

Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Rock, Courtney Love, Ariana Grande, Karolina Kurkova, Bethenny Frankel, James Corden and Madonna's ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez stepped out for the gala, which was sponsored by Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque. In the end, the event raised more than $7.5 million for the singer's non-profit organization. After the charity bash, the Like a Virgin artist posted on social media, "I am humbled and so Grateful to all who made this evening the success that it was!"

For more of the latest celebrity and royal news follow us @HelloMagUS on Twitter, Pinterest and like us on Facebook.

More on:

Related news