Madonna tells James Corden all about her makeout with Michael Jackson

Madonna had no problem getting personal with James Corden during her Carpool Karaoke session. The Queen of Pop told the Late Late Show host about her time spent with the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. "Oh so you want me to kiss and tell then, don't you?" the 58-year-old replied when James switched gears during their ride around New York City and asked her what a night out or "in" with Michael was like.

Madonna got personal during Carpool Karaoke Photo: Twitter/@latelateshow

The Vogue singer, who briefly dated Michael in 1991, admitted that they had kissed, adding: "Tongue in the mouth kissing." She also mentioned that she had never really told anyone about this "outside of a friend."

The mother-of-four shared some of the intimate details about their time together. "Well, I haven't had the chance to talk about it, no one ever asked me," she told James. "If you want to know the truth, he was a bit shy. However, he was a willing accomplice."

Madonna and Michael dated in 1991 Photo: Barry King/WireImage

The Like a Virgin singer, who maintained a close relationship with Michael well after they dated, also copped to making the first move. She said, "I did get him to loosen up with a glass of Chardonnay, and it did wonders."

Currently single, Madonna also told James about the qualities she looks for in a man. "Well you have to have a sense of humor and understand my sense of humor or else we will be dead in the water," she said. "I think the best thing in the world is to be married to someone funny."