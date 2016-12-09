Ryan Gosling is excited for Christmas with his and Eva Mendes' two little girls

It sounds like Ryan Gosling’s daughters have yet to learn about the joys of writing letters to Santa! The La La Land star opened up about his and Eva Mendes’ little girls, Esmeralda, two, and Amada, seven months, during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday.

When asked if the actor’s daughters were excited for Christmas, Ryan answered, “I think so. I hope so.” "Es was a little too young last year, but this year I hope so,” he added. “I don't think she understands that she can ask for anything yet. It's a real sweet spot where we can give her anything!"

Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

As for his Christmas wish list, the 36-year-old revealed he's asking for a Roomba vacuum cleaner. "I feel bad for it because it works tirelessly and at night I can hear it cleaning downstairs and I just feel bad for it,” Ryan explained.

The Canadian hunk continued, “When it’s tired it goes home and it docks itself and it recharges. If it hits your foot, it acts ashamed and it’s complicated and I want to get a Roomba for my roomba this year so it has company.”

Luckily Christmas came early for Ryan on the talk show. Ellen gifted the Hollywood star with a Roomba that featured her face. The actor told the host, "It’s a lot more beautiful than the one I have."

Photo: Getty Images

This year will mark the first time that Ryan and Eva will celebrate the holidays as a family of four. The couple welcomed their second daughter Amada, whose named means “beloved” in Spanish, in April. Last year the doting dad chatted with HELLO! about spending the holidays with Esmeralda, who was born in 2014.

“This will be our first Christmas where [Esmeralda is] sort of taking it all in, so that’s exciting,” Ryan told HELLO! in 2015. While the Notebook star was looking forward to celebrating the holidays with his little girl, he wasn't as excited to listen to his mother's Christmas tunes. He revealed at the time, “She’s obsessed with the Hanson Christmas album! No disrespect to Hanson, they’re very talented kids, but I think I’ve heard that record enough. I’m sure it will be on a loop this Christmas as well.”

