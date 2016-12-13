David Beckham talks son Cruz's 'passion' and giving back at UNICEF's 70th anniversary celebration By Alexandra Hurtado

Cruz Beckham is taking after his famous parents’ philanthropic ways. Proud dad David Beckham praised his youngest son Monday night at UNICEF’s 70th anniversary celebration, talking to HELLO! and other reporters about the 11-year-old’s charity single, If Everyday Was Christmas.

“It is beautiful,” the former soccer star said. “You always hope that your children are listening and taking notes on what you do. What I do, what my wife [Victoria Beckham] does and we do a lot of stuff with [the] UN. Victoria does. I do a lot of stuff obviously with UNICEF and we always talk about it to the children.”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







David beamed when talking about his children's charitable ways Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage

The 41-year-old continued, “So when our youngest son came to us five weeks ago and said ‘How about I do a Christmas song and we give all the funds to charity,’ I was very proud of that.”

PROOF BROOKLYN BECKHAM IS THE BEST BIG BROTHER AROUND

Cruz collaborated with family friend Scooter Braun, who manages Justin Bieber, to release the holiday track. Proceeds from the single's sale will be going to Global's Make Some Noise charity, which helps disadvantaged young people in the UK.

Watch Harper Beckham fangirl over Justin Bieber

Cruz Beckham's first single is promoting a UK charity Photo: Instagram/@cruzbeckham

While Victoria's young son certainly has a natural, musical talent, don’t expect to see Cruz touring anytime soon. David said, “He's having fun doing it. He’s got a passion. That’s all it is at the moment. He’s 11-years-old and concentrating on school and his education, but he also loves to sing.”

David shared with Millie Bobby Brown his wish for children everywhere Photo: Vanessa Carvalho/BrazilPhotoPress/LatinContent/Getty Images

The dad-of-five was in New York City, where he lit the Empire State Building blue in honor of UNICEF’s landmark anniversary before heading to the United Nations’ headquarters for the “children’s takeover” event co-hosted by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

A LOOK AT MILLIE BOBBY BROWN'S ADORABLE STYLE

“To be part of an organization like this is truly incredible,” David, who has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for 11-years, told Millie on stage. “My wish for children is to have the same opportunities as what my children have, our children have and what you have. The right opportunities. The opportunities to live their lives. The opportunities to be given a chance at life.”