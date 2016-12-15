Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver help their daughter Katherine celebrate her 27th birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver made it a family affair when celebrating their daughter Katherine's 27th birthday. The eldest Schwarzenegger kid shared a sweet photo on Wednesday of her family posing around her birthday cake and celebrating her special day.

"This is 27! Thank you to my amazing family and my fabulous friends for making this birthday one for the books! Christopher you were missed. 27 is going to be my best year yet!" The photo starred Arnold, Maria, Katherine and two of her younger siblings, Christina and Patrick.

Arnold wished his daughter Katherine a special happy 27th birthday Photo: Instagram/@schwarzenegger

Arnold, who also shares 19-year-old son Christopher with Maria, took to his Instagram to wish his daughter a happy birthday. "Happy birthday to my beautiful, amazing, intelligent, strong daughter, @katherineschwarzenegger. I love you and I'm so proud of you. You'll always be my schatzl," the Terminator star captioned the photo of him smiling next to the birthday girl on his Instagram.

Arnold and Maria reunited to celebrate Katherine's birthday Photo: Instagram/@katherineschwarzenegger

Maria, who reunited with Arnold in May for their son Patrick's graduation and again for the former California governor's birthday in July, filed for divorce in 2011. The Celebrity Apprentice host is also father to Joseph, 19.

When it comes to keeping his family together and his kids happy, Arnold credited his estranged wife for helping him every step of the way. "It has worked out really so well with the help of Maria," Arnold told Howard Stern in 2015. "My kids are a straight 10. I am so proud of them. I'm so in love with them."