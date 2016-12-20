Mariah Carey opens up about her kids' playdate with Blue Ivy and her friendship with Beyoncé

Mariah Carey and Beyoncé's children get along just fine! During an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live onSunday, the Fantasy singer shared what it was like when her five-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan hung out with Beyoncé and Jay Z's four-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

"Great," Mariah replied to a caller who asked how their children interacted during their recent meet up at the All I Want For Christmas singer's New York City concert.

Mariah's twins and Beyoncé's daughter got along "great" Photo: Instagram/@mariahcarey

CELEBS IN THEIR GREATEST ROLES AS MOM AND DAD

"This is not the first time we met darling," she continued. "We're friends. I think she is one of the most talented women out there and I just love her."

She continued when asked by host Andy Cohen if she caught one of Bey's Formation World Tour dates over the summer: "No I didn't because, I was doing all my other stuff and I wanted to be able to go, and relax and see it. I'm sure they're going to release it."

Mariah said she and Beyoncé are friends Photo: Instagram/@mariahcarey

Mariah Carey shares a beachside snap of her twins



Last week Mariah sent the world into cuteness overload when she posted a photo of her, Beyoncé and their children to her Instagram. "Backstage at Christmas time with our beautiful children. @beyonce #christmas #family #love."

The Heartbreaker singer posted another behind the scenes shot praising Queen Bey for attending her show at the Beacon Theatre. "I love you @beyonce thank you sooooo much for coming out tonight! #merrychristmas."

Mariah also opened up to Andy about life after her split from James Packer and what it was like filming her E! docu-series Mariah's World during that time. "It's weird. It's so weird," she said. "We are looking at the stuff that happened in my life for real, and I just don't want to put anybody in a position where they're looking at stuff that they don't want to see."

She continued: "It's hurtful. These are actually real moments. It's also fresh. It's so fresh that it kind of just happened."

While the 46-year-old stayed mum about her possible new romance with her backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, she did encourage viewers to tune in to her show. "If I tell you that then on my show i don't get to reveal you know... revealed, such an interesting word. I just want people to watch the show because when something is real and it's a beautiful thing you don't want to trash it up."

WATCH MARIAH TALK ABOUT HER AND JAMES' SPLIT