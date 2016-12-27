Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd's best mother-daughter moments

Carrie Fisher may have played Princess Leia in <i>Star Wars</i> but she was the Queen in her 24-year-old daughter Bille Lourd's eyes. As documented on social media or on the red carpet, the pair have showcased their love and adoration for each other. Here is a look at their best mother-daughter moments. Photo: Getty Images/Instagram
Carrie, Billie and their dog Gary took over carpet during the <i>Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie</i> premiere in London. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
The force was strong with the mother-daughter duo during the <i>Star Wars: The Force Awakens</i> premiere in Hollywood. Billie appeared with her mother in <i>Star Wars: The Force Awakens</i> and opened up about what it is like to work alongside her calling it, "really trippy.” “We’re watching each other. And we’re still being mother-daughter, even though it’s like, actress-actress,” Billie told People magazine. “She’s awesome,” Billie added. “And it was even better in this one. She’s great and she looks great." Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Carrie wished Billie a sweet happy birthday with this special photo. The <i>Star Wars</i> actress captioned the photo, "Happy birthday my sweet baby girl!! I love you so much! you're getting so old, and the older you get the prouder I am of you!! I love you girly! love, mommy." Photo: Instagram/@carriefisherofficial
Billie and Carrie found their zen and the perfect photo opp. Photo: Instagram/@praisethelourd
The mother-daughter duo got artsy with a Instagram post. Photo: Instagram/@praisethelourd
Billie posted this throwback photo with her mom from the '90s and in the caption wrote: "#likemotherlikedaughter." Photo: Instagram/@praisethelourd
Best friends forever! Billie and Carrie were thick as thieves on the carpet for the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood memorabilia exhibit in Beverly Hills. Photo: Brian To/FilmMagic
Billie held her mother close during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 7th annual Governors Awards in Hollywood. While millions around the world admired Carrie for her role in <i>Star Wars</i>, it took Billie a little more time to figure out all of the hype surrounding the franchise. The two, playfully bickered about Billie's first time watching the film. "My first Star Wars memory was me kicking and screaming, because she was begging me to watch it," Billie said in 2015 next to her mother. "I was like 4 years old." "Do I seem like a beggar?" Carrie interrupted during the interview with <i>Entertainment Tonight</i>. "They did not hire me because I was a beggar." "She begged me to watch it. I obliged." "She was six!" Fisher insisted. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Carrie and her little Princess shared a special moment on the carpet during the Silver Hill Hospital Gala in NYC. Photo: Andy Kropa/Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved