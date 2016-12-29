Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher

Legendary actress Debbie Reynolds has died at the age of 84. The heartbreaking news comes one day after the Singin’ in the Rain star’s daughter, Carrie Fisher, died after suffering a heart attack.

Debbie’s son Todd Fisher confirmed his mother’s death on Wednesday, December 28. "She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken," Todd told the Associated Press from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He noted that the stress of his sister's death "was too much" for his mom.

Photo: Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Discussing Debbie's passing with Variety, Todd said, "She wanted to be with Carrie." Earlier in the day it was reported that the Billie Lourd’s grandmother was rushed to the hospital following a suspected stroke.

The late singer-actress is best known for having starred opposite of Gene Kelly in the 1952 musical Singin' in the Rain, in addition to The Unsinkable Molly Brown, which earned her an Oscar nomination in 1965.

CARRIE FISHER AND BILLIE LOURD'S BEST MOTHER-DAUGHTER MOMENTS

On Tuesday Debbie took to her Facebook to pen a message thanking fans for their support of her late daughter. "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter," the Hollywood legend wrote. "I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother."

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Carrie died on Tuesday, December 27, days after suffering a heart attack on board a flight from London to Los Angeles. A spokesperson for the the Star Wars actress's family confirmed the sad news to HELLO! in a statement on behalf of Carrie's only child, daughter Billie.

CARRIE FISHER'S LIFE IN PHOTOS

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement read. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Debbie is survived by her son Todd and 24-year-old granddaughter, Billie.