Kris Jenner reflects on being a mother and more stars post tributes for Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher

The deaths of Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisherhave sent a wave of heartbreak through the world of Hollywood. Since the news of Debbie and Carrie's subsequent passing, stars have taken to their social media accounts to reflect on the mother-daughter duo's unbreakable bond.

Kardashian-Jenner monarch and mother of six, Kris Jenner reflected on Debbie and Carrie's bond in a touching post: "Absolutely heartbreaking and unimaginable," the post accompanied by a photo of Debbie and her two children read in part. "As a mother I cannot imagine the pain and heartbreak of losing a child. A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and a true Hollywood legend."

Debbie passed away one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher Photo: Getty Images

Debbie speaks out after Carrie's death

Kris continued the post: "Debbie Reynolds, you will be forever missed but never forgotten!! My love and prayers are with Debbie and Carrie's family."

Victoria Beckham used a photo of her daughter Harper, five, to pay tribute with a reference to her historic film. "Singing in the rain."

Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario and Selma Blair used the same image of Debbie and Carrie holding hands to accompany their tributes. Troian simply captioned the post "Bright Lights," while Selma kept her message a little more intimate saying, "I like to think of them like this right now. I met Debbie Reynolds on the set of in &. I was in awe. Her charm and beauty and wit. And then, afterwards, with Carrie, where we would go down the hill and pull pranks on ms Reynolds come night time. They were an amazing pair. Two inspiring women that will be missed by everybody. My heart goes out to the family . Only love. And misses. it will be a while til i smile behind my face as Carrie would say. peace to you both."

Stars paid tribute to the mother-daughter duo Photo: Getty Images

DEBBIE'S LIFE IN PICTURES

Katie Couric honored the duo with a photo of Debbie with a young Carrie next to a message that read, "My Carrie says I post too often one Instagram, but I had to share this precious and (heart emoji) photo after I saw it. As one of you said this is really grief overload. I'm feeling so sad about this. #debbieandcarrie #RIP."

The Singing in the Rain icon passed away at the age of 84 on December 29, after suffering a stroke in a Los Angeles residence. Debbie's death came one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away, at the age of 60, after suffering a heart attack on board a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Scroll below to view tributes

Kris Jenner

Absolutely heartbreaking and unimaginable. As a mother I cannot imagine the pain and heartbreak of losing a child. A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and a true Hollywood legend... Debbie Reynolds, you will be forever missed but never forgotten!! My love and prayers are with Debbie and Carrie's family...  A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 29, 2016 at 5:41am PST





Victoria Beckham

Singing in the rain x ☔️X VB A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:05pm PST





Selma Blair





Marion Cotillard and John Stamos

❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by @marioncotillard on Dec 29, 2016 at 1:12am PST

Katie Couric

My Carrie says I post too often on Instagram, but I had to share this precious and photo after I saw it. As one of you said this is really grief overload. I'm feeling so sad about this. #debbieandcarrie #RIP A photo posted by Katie Couric (@katiecouric) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:28pm PST





Debra Messing





Catherine Zeta-Jones

Rest In Peace. You will be missed Debbie. No more tears as you rest peacefully. A photo posted by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:42am PST





Amber Rose Tamblyn

My father is heartbroken. Debbie was like a sister to him. He left her a message yesterday. He didn't get to say goodbye. A photo posted by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Dec 29, 2016 at 5:48am PST





Julianne Hough





Madonna

Sweetest Picture ever of Carrie Fisher watching her mother Debbie Reynolds on stage! Hug Your mother today! Then Hug your daughter!  A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Dec 29, 2016 at 1:26am PST





Rita Wilson





Ellen DeGeneres

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

Antonio Banderas