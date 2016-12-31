VIDEO of Jennifer Lopez and Drake's kiss: Are they dating or not?

Fans have been losing their minds, wondering if Jennifer Lopez and Drake will be Hollywood’s next power couple (Can we call them ‘Dralo’ yet?). From posting alluring Instagram photos to attending events together, the world can’t help but speculate. Now, thanks to inside sources and one steamy kiss, we all may have an answer.

Drake and JLo pose together at a winter wonderland-themed prom event Photo: Snapchat

On Thursday December 29 JLo and Drake were seen together at a winter wonderland-themed fake prom in Las Vegas. After being crowned prom king and queen (a natural choice), the pair unexpectedly shared a kiss on stage. As seen in a since deleted Snapchat video (originally posted by Young Empire Music Group CEO Jas Prince), the 47-year-old star looked giddy as she pulled away from Drake, 30. Things heated up even more as the two hit the dance floor.

Social media was abuzz with countless photos and videos that showed the two having a great time and looking like a couple at the event, which is said to have been a birthday party for JLo's father.

Music by the duo can be heard in the background of some of the posts, which means they likely previewed their new song that evening as well.

The entertainment icons have been stirring speculation of romance since early December when Drake was spotted attending two of JLo's Las Vegas concerts back-to-back. He also hosted an intimate dinner with the Latin superstar and a few friends at West Hollywood hot spot, Delilah. The rapper later left the dinner with Jennifer by his side.

An insider told E! News that the “budding romance is 100 percent legit.” This shuts down rumors that the pair merely began spending time together to promote their upcoming music collaboration.

Another source told PEOPLE that while they “do work on music together” Jennifer and Drake “clearly enjoy each other on another level, too.” The source went on to say that “Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him. Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.”

Earlier this week, JLo and Drake fueled the speculation even more by posting the same snuggly photo on their respective Instagram pages.

JLo is reportedly enjoying her time with Drake, but stresses that it’s nothing serious at the moment. A source told E! News that "she's having fun” and it certainly sounds like it to us.