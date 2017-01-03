Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson ring in new year with third wedding

So nice, they did it thrice! Boomer Phelps' parents, Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson, rang in 2017 with a third wedding celebration. The 1920s-themed bash was held at the Arizona Biltmore resort in Phoenix. The bride dazzled wearing a crystal-embellished gown, which she accessorized with a matching headband while the Olympic swimmer looked sharp in black suit and bowtie. Photo: Instagram/@ebeisel34
Nicole Kidman joined her husband Keith Urban on stage during Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight New Year's Eve Celebration in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Snoop Dogg rang in the new year at Miami Beach hotspot ORA, where he performed his classics like <i>Gin and Juice</i> and <i>Drop it Like Its Hot</i>. Photo: World Red Eye
Elton John returned to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with his critically acclaimed show <i>The Million Dollar Piano</i>. Photo: Denise Truscello / Wireimage
The Backstreet Boys treated guests at Caesars Palace to a <i>larger than life</i> performance, which included their iconic songs <i>Everybody</i> and <i>I Want It That Way</i>. Photo: Denise Truscello / Wireimage
Jamie Foxx was partying in the city where the heat is on! The actor kicked off his New Year's Eve celebration at 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami. Photo: WorldRedEye.com
Ludacris returned to LIGHT Nightclub in Las Vegas, where Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were among guests. The rapper finished off 2016 by announcing his 2017 residency at the club. Photo: Seva Kalashnikov
Joe Jonas of DNCE rocked out on stage at the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration from Waterford in New York City. Photo: Waterford Crystal
Mary J Blige attended Miami’s annual all-white-and-gold-themed extravagant party, the Five Star New Year’s Eve. The singer, donning a bell sleeved white dress, arrived in a YachtLife boat before partying the night away and sipping on glasses of Perrier-Jouët. Photo: World Red Eye
Kate Hudson and Chelsea Handler shared a New Year's cheers while celebrating the night together in Aspen, Colorado. Kate braved the snowy weather in what looked like lingerie, while Chelsea opted for full on ski wear. Kate joked about their wardrobe choices, writing: "Some people are so stuffy @chelseahandler #NewYearsReady." Photo: Instagram/@katehudson
John Legend shared a cute photo of his wife Chrissy Teigen on his back. The couple celebrated New Year's Eve in the Caribbean at Nikki Beach Worldwide. The multi-award winning singer-songwriter hosted a live, intimate 50-minute set on the piano at Nikki Beach in Saint Barth. "2016 is almost over," the singer wrote after he performed. Photo: Instagram/@johnlegend
Zendaya was #NYEgoals when she opted for a cozy night in. The actress posted a photo of her snuggled up on the couch with a small child, writing: "While everyone else is turnin up....goodnight." Photo: Instagram/@zendaya
Cindy Crawford and her family also counted down to midnight on St. Barts. Photo: Instagram/@cindycrawford
Early on in the night, Miley Cyrus, 24, took to Instagram to show off her and her mother Tish's NYE party attire. It looked like they were ready to ring in 2017! Miley's caption read: "Happy new yearzzzzz from me and my mama!!!! @tishcyrus." Photo: Instagram/@mileycyrus
New Year's kiss! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth locked lips at what appeared to be a mixed family New Year's Eve party. Members of both the Cyrus and Hemsworth clan seemed to be in attendance. Miley was happy to share her NYE kiss with fans on Instagram. There was no caption, but is one really needed? Photo: Instagram/@mileycyrus
Blake tweeted the snuggly picture, with the caption: "Happy New Years gx." Gwen then retweeted it. Photo: Twitter/@blakeshelton
Adam Levine shared a photo of him and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, in honor of NYE. The singer, who rang in the new year by performing with his band Maroon 5 in Las Vegas, captioned the photo: "Happy new year mama." Photo: Instagram/@adamlevine
Justin Bieber celebrated with fans poolside at the Fontainebleau Hotel sponsored by Belvedere Vodka in Miami, Florida. The 22-year-old singer performed hits like <i>Sorry</i>, <i>Boyfriend</i>, <i>Let Me Love You</i>, <i>Cold Water</i>, <i>Company</i>, and more. Skrillex even joined him on stage to perform <i>Where Are U Now</i>. Photo: WordRedEye.com
Nicki Minaj gave fans a treat at E11EVEN Miami, the 24/7 ultraclub. The performer counted down with fans before singing her hit songs in the DJ booth with her friends and DJ Irie. Then she went to the stage where she held her own dance contest with members of the crowd. Reportedly, many other celebrities popped in as well, including: Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and Lala Anthony. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Jesse Tyler Ferguson spent New Year's with friends at the luxurious Gateway Canyons in Western Colorado. The <i>Modern Family</i> star shared the photo, writing: "The NYE crew (minus baby William). Feeling so lucky to bring in the new year at @gatewaycanyons with good friends!" Photo: Instagram/@jessetyler
<i>Real Housewives of New York</i> star LuAnn de Lesseps had a pretty special NYE - she tied the knot! LuAnn married Tom D'Agostino in a ceremony at the Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. Besides a wedding and the new year, the couple celebrated Tom's 50th birthday! Photo: Instagram/@countessluann
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka began 2017 Disney style with their children. The family looked picture perfect at Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii. NPH shared the photo on NYE with the caption: "We spent the last six days at @disneyaulani. A warm and wonderful way to end the year. Very grateful for @dbelicious and our kids." Photo: Instagram/@nph
Jersey pride! Snooki shared a shot of her and husband, Jionni LaValle, with Kevin and Danielle Jonas. The stars celebrated NYE at celebrity trainer Anthony Michael's wedding. "What a banging group.  #2017 @jlavalle5 @daniellejonas @kevinjonas" the reality star wrote. Photo: Instagram/@snooki
Carey Hart posted a photo of him and his daughter Willow to Instagram. Pink's hubby wrote, "Bring on 2017!!!!!!! Everyone stay safe and don't do what I wouldn't do!!!! @foxracing  Mama @pink #NoPantsNoProblem #WeAreGoingStreaking." Photo: Instagram/@hartluck
Carrie Underwood kissed 2016 goodbye with her husband, hockey player Mike Fisher. The country singer took to Instagram to share some party pictures, writing: "#nye happy #2017" Photo: Instagram/@carrieunderwood
Ryan Seacrest brought in the New Year with us, of course! Once again, the personality hosted <i>Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve</i>. Seacrest posted this photo at the beginning of the night with the caption: "thx to the #Distinction team for putting together this rockin (and warm) New Year’s Eve look! loving this black roll neck shawl overcoat. #RockinEve" Photo: Instagram/@ryanseacrest
Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, had a fun night out. The couple, who have been vacationing with their children in the Carribean, seemed to snag some alone time on NYE. The actor captioned the cute pic with: "Happy 2017! " Photo: Instagram/@markwahlberg
Lindsay Lohan spent a peaceful New Year's in Abu Dhabi. She took to Instagram to urge her followers to pray for Turkey. "Can we all pray for turkey right now and stand together for the refugees and those suffering in ALL nations this morning." Photo: Instagram/@lindsaylohan
Emmy Rossum welcomed the New Year like a princess. Her and her fiancé spent the holiday vacationing in New Zealand. The <i>Shameless</i> star wrote, "Happy New Year from New Zealand aka the future!!!!" Photo: Instagram/@emmyrossum
Rebel Wilson had a "pitch perfect" New Years in Santorini, Greece with her friends. The actress captioned her pic: "Happy New Year's Eve everyone x #Santorini" Photo: Instagram/@rebelwilson
Mary J Blige attended "Five Star New Year’s Eve" in Miami. The annual extravaganza is all-white-and-gold-themed. The R&B singer rang in the New Year with family and friends, including with P Diddy's mom Janice Combs. The iconic songstress mentioned she was happy to be in tropical Miami and looking forward to her island performance alongside Usher at the 2017 Soul Beach Music Festival in Aruba.
Katherine Heigl shared a cute photo of her and her daughters celebrating. She wrote, "Happy New Years Eve from the Kelley girls! Here's to a spectacular, joyful abundant 2017 for all!" Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
Shakira spent New Year's Eve with her family. The singer was thankful for 2016 and thanked her fans: "Thank you all for giving me another year of enjoying music-making and sharing it with all of you! Lots of love, peace and happiness in 2017!" Photo: Instagram/@shakira
Reese Witherspoon shared a beautiful NYE view as she posted a picture with her friends to Instagram. The star wrote, "And we’re out! #2017 here we come!!! ✨ #HappyNewYear" Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon
