Jessica Biel 'can't stop' the dancing with Justin Timberlake during basketball game

A couple that dances together, stays together! Jessica Biel showed off her sweet dance moves during a date night with husband Justin Timberlake on Tuesday, January 3 in Los Angeles.

The Book of Love actress, 34, was spotted having a good time in the VIP box at the Staples Center as the couple watched the Los Angeles Lakers play the Memphis Grizzlies. In the fun photos, Jessica was photographed dancing close to the Can't Stop the Feeling singer as he watched.

Justin and Jessica had some fun during a basketball game in L.A. Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Justin and Jessica, who have been married since 2012, clearly kept their friends amused, as others in the box laughed, while one friend playfully covered his eyes. Justin left the dancing to his wife and instead decided to take on the court to show off his basketball skills after the game.

"Still got that range...Grizz took the L. All good though...bounce back," Justin, 35, who is a partial owner of the Memphis NBA team, captioned an Instagram video of himself shooting a half court shot.

Justin and Jessica have been married since 2012 Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The dad-of-one shared another video of himself making the shot for the second time in a row, which he captioned, "And just in case y'all thought it was a fluke."

Last year, Justin opened up about his newfound appreciation for his wife since she gave birth to their son Silas in 2015. "I have this new appreciation for both of them, her and him," he said during an appearance on the Today Show in October.

He added, "It's amazing. It's humiliating and humbling at the same time. You watch her and realize she has a gear she didn't have and then you go 'whoa.'"