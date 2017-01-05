The most memorable Golden Globes dresses of all time

Emma Stone in Lanvin, 2015 Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace, 2012 Photo: Getty Images
Kate Hudson in Versace, 2015 Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence in Dior, 2016 Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Taylor Swift in Carolina Herrera, 2014 Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Charlize Theron in Christian Dior, 2012 Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Amy Adams in Versace, 2015 Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Lupita Nyong'o in Ralph Lauren, 2012 Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jessica Alba in Oscar de la Renta, 2013 Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Anne Hathaway in Giorgio Armani Privé, 2011 Photo: Getty Images
Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé Couture, 2014 Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Brie Larson in Calvin Klein, 2016 Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde in Gucci Première, 2014 Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Julianne Moore in Givenchy, 2015 Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kate Beckinsale in Zuhair Murad, 2014 Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Beyoncé in Elie Saab, 2007 Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner in Jean Paul Gaultier, 2007 Photo: HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images
Emily Blunt in Michael Kors, 2013 Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad, 2015 Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker, 2004 Photo: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
Amal Clooney in Dior, 2015 Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Drew Barrymore in Atelier Versace, 2010 Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Gina Rodriguez in Zac Posen, 2016 Photo: Getty Images
Naomi Watts in Gucci, 2015 Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kate Hudson in Vera Wang, 2001 Photo: Getty Images
Kerry Washington in Miu Miu, 2013 Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jessica Biel in Elie Saab, 2012 Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman in Alexander McQueen, 2013 Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jessica Chastain in Atelier Versace, 2015 Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Heidi Klum in Atelier Versace, 2015 Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Michelle Dockery in Oscar de la Renta, 2014 Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Jenna Dewan Tatum in Zuhair Murad, 2016 Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Drew Barrymore in Monique Lhuillier, 2014 Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Jennifer Aniston in Valentino, 2004 Photo: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
Kate Hudson in Michael Kors, 2016 Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Amy Adams in Valentino Couture, 2014 Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage
Jennifer Garner in Versace , 2010 Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dakota Johnson in Chanel Couture, 2015 Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace, 2011 Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Mila Kunis wore a Gucci Première, 2014 Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage
Lady Gaga in Versace, 2016 Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Natalie Portman in Viktor & Rolf, 2011 Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Wilde in Marchesa, 2011 Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Julia Roberts in Dolce & Gabbana, 2014 Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lea Michele in Marchesa, 2012 Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage
