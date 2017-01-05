Drew Barrymore opens up about daughter Olive developing her own style

Drew Barrymore's daughter is coming into her own! The Charlie's Angels star revealed that her four-year-old little girl, Olive, has a keen sense of style. “My older daughter Olive is all about dressing herself now, which is such a change," the mother-of-two told People magazine. "It’s like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t get to dress you anymore?’ Not that kids are easy to dress because they’re really not."

The 41-year-old even trusts her daughter's fashion instincts enough to let her get dressed in the morning all by herself. “This morning I was running late, and I was like, ‘Olive, can you get yourself dressed? And I’ll get [younger daughter Frankie 2½], and we can all leave for work together,'" Drew said.

Drew says her daughter Olive dresses herself Photo: Getty Images

She added, "Just being able to say that sentence is very surreal: ‘Can you go get yourself dressed.'"

CELEB KIDS BEING TOO DARN CUTE

Though when it comes to Olive's particular style, the E.T. actress, who also shares daughter Frankie with ex-husband husband Will Kopelman, explained that she likes to mix and match. “Sometimes it’s crazy combinations and sometimes it’s girly-girl," Drew shared. "I think she gets that from me and her dad. Her dad’s much more into [her] looking like a little girl and I’m a total tomboy."

Drew reflects on her "unique" year

While Will, whom Drew divorced in 2016, might have an influence on Olive's style, the Hollywood star admitted that both of her girls have inherited her creative genes. "They are very artsy-craftsy, which is good. I like that,” she said. “We definitely love our movie time. I’m not a parent who doesn’t let their kids watch TV. We definitely rock some Dumbo first thing in the morning.”

Drew says Olive likes to mix up her style Photo: Instagram/@drewbarrymore

"Waking up with the kids, watching Dumbo or Tom and Jerry and either making breakfast at the house or grabbing them and going out to breakfast, just the three of us," Drew continued. “I always bring little activity kits for them and we just sit there, the three of us girls, and it’s so peaceful and fun. I just look around at them, and I just marvel. I can’t believe I’m getting to have breakfast with my daughters. This is so cool. Not a moment of it slips by me of how special it is.”

Drew and Will celebrate Frankie's second birthday

Despite leading a busy schedule, the doting mom has found flexibility to be the key in balancing her career and family. “My daughters came to work with me for the first half of the day before they went to school. Right now, I’m like, ‘How fast can I get home so I can jump in bed with everybody?’” she said. “Then there are days when you don’t work. You know when your balance is off, and usually, if anything, my work suffers more because I’m always hanging out with them. You just do your best.”