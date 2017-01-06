Take a look at first-time Golden Globe nominees' debuts on the red carpet

<b>Hailee Steinfeld, 2017 vs. 2010</b> Nominated: Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, <i>The Edge of Seventeen</i> Photos: Getty Images/WireImage
<b>Mandy Moore, 2016 vs. 1999</b> Nominated: Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television, <i>This Is Us</i> Photos: Getty Images/FilmMagic
<b>Ryan Reynolds, 2016 vs. 1999</b> Nominated: Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, <i>Deadpool</i> Photos: Getty Images/FilmMagic
<b>Tom Hiddleston, 2016 vs. 2008</b> Nominated: Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, <i>The Night Manager</i> Photos: Getty Images
<b>Dev Patel, 2017 vs. 2008</b> Nominated: Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture, <i>Lion</i> Photos: WireImage
<b>Riley Keough, 2017 vs. 2003</b> Nominated: Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, <i>The Girlfriend Experience</i> Photos: Getty Images/WireImage
<b>Tom Ford, 2017 vs. 2002</b> Nominated: Best Director and Best Screenplay- Motion Picture, <i>Nocturnal Animals</i> Photos: WireImage
<b>Lily Collins, 2017 vs. 2000</b> Nominated: Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, <i>Rules Don't Apply</i> Photos: Getty Images
