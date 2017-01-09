President Obama hosts A-list farewell party with Meryl Streep, George Clooney & more

Hollywood’s elite turned out for President Obama’s farewell party at the White House on Friday night. The President and First Lady Michelle Obama hosted a bash that had more stars in attendance than an awards ceremony.

President Obama gets a star-studded farewell Photo: Getty Images

With mere days left of Obama’s presidency, the major event aimed to celebrate his cannon of work and the stars were ready. From Meryl Streep toJohn Legend, an abundant group of celebrities joined in on the festivities.

The guest list also included George and Amal Clooney, Jordin Sparks, Nick Jonas, Kelly Rowland, Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney, Gloria Estefan, Magic Johnson, Anna Wintour, Bradley Cooper, Lorne Michaels, Harvey Weinstein, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas,Chrissy Teigen, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, John Hamm, Jerry Seinfeld, Al Roker, Stevie Wonder, Usher, Tracee Ellis Ross and Lena Dunham.

Although cell phones were banned from being inside the party, many of the A-list attendees shared photosand comments just before entering the White House.

DJ Cassidy, who has deejayed various events for the President, provided music throughout the night. After posting a photo of him, his mom, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Jerry Seinfled waiting outside to get in the party, the DJ wrote: "Thank you @barackobama for including me in your special celebrations. It has been a true honor. We miss you already."

The one party we'll wait in line to get into... @johnlegend @chrissyteigen @jerryseinfeld @jessseinfeld @mimisam28 #whitehouse A photo posted by djcassidy (@djcassidy) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:20am PST

Jordin Sparks brought a parent to the party as well, joyfully asking her dad to accompany her. The 27-year-old singer shared a selfie of them with the caption, “Getting to take my Dad to the White House…Priceless. Soooo excited! Cheers! *drops mic*.”

Getting to take my Dad to the White House...Priceless. Soooo excited! Cheers! *drops mic* A photo posted by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on Jan 6, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

Nick Jonas posted a photo of him and Kingdom costar Jonathan Tucker looking sharp before they rolled in. “Straight off the plane to the White House…” the star wrote on his Instagram.

Straight off the plane to the White House... A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:17pm PST

Reportedly, the party lasted through the wee hours of the morning. Olivia Wilde posted a photo of her and husband, Jason Sudeikis, leaving with the caption: “Stumbling out of the White House at 4am after an incredible night celebrating 8 incredible years.”

Stumbling out of the White House at 4am after an incredible night celebrating 8 incredible years.  A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:10am PST

It comes as no surprise that the goodbye get-together carried on for so long when the President himself had stated it would. “We are going to have a big party before we leave office,” the President said in a previous interview with PEOPLE, “but I’ll be honest with you it’s going to be after your bed time.”

The affair seemed to be a beautiful send-off for Obama, who will head to Chicago to deliver a farewell address on January 10.

Earlier in the day, Michelle Obama gave her final public speech as First Lady at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year event. Visibly overcome with emotion, Mrs. Obama reflected on the family's eight years in the White House before an audience that included 50 school counselors.

The First Lady's emotional final public speech Photo: Getty Images

“Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life,” she said to the crowd in the East Room as tears filled her eyes. "And I hope I’ve made you proud.”