Emma Stone, Blake Lively and more stars get ready for the Golden Globes

<b>Sarah Paulson</b> runs on Dunkin... or at least she did on Golden Globes day. The <i>American Crime Story</i> star relaxed in a robe before she got ready for the awards show. She shared the photo on Instagram, writing: "Who needs Oj, to get #redcarpetready, I've got the magic in this cup! @dunkindonuts Latte #ad" Photo: Instagram/@mssarahcatharinepaulson
<b>Kristen Bell</b> shared a golden-morning photo on Instagram, writing: "Step 1: morning matcha! @myencha #GoldenGlobes #wokeuplikethis #matcha" Photo: Instagram/@kristenanniebell
<b>Lily Collins</b> looked dreamy as she laid amongst a collection of dresses. The star teased her Golden Globes appearance when she posted the photo to her Instagram. She wrote: "What a dream. Soaking in every moment and savoring the details..." Photo: Instagram/@lilyjcollins
<b>Blakey Lively</b> snapped a photo of herself getting all dolled up and posted it to her Instagram. The caption read: "I did not wake up like this. Thank you @rodortega4hair @kristoferbuckle @enamelle @lorealmakeup @lorealhair" Photo: Instagram/@blakelively
<b>Jessica Chastain</b> called on the power of salad and facial masks for her Golden Golds prep. The <i>Miss Sloan</i> star said, "It's important to keep your energy up." Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared the photos to give fans a chance to see "how the magic happens." Photo: Instagram/@elizabethstewart1
<b>Lauren Dern</b> was happy to be "gettin Globed up" according to her Instagram post. Photo: Instagram/@lauradern
<b>Felicity Huffman</b> shared the "before" of her Golden Globes look on her Twitter page. Photo: Twitter/@FelicityHuffman
<b>Emma Stone</b> got silly right before the big show! Makeup artist, Rachel Goodwin, shared a photo of the <i>La La Land</i> star prepping for the Golden Globes. The caption read: "Some say beauty is pain, others say it just ridiculous! And so is prepping for the #goldenglobes with this hilarious human being! #koreanskincaresilliness" Photo: Instagram/@rachel_goodwin
<b>Mandy Moore</b> treated fans to a series of Instagram photos showing her getting ready! With this picture, the <i>This Is Us star</i> wrote: "Nails are up first thanks to @essiepolish and @_michellesaunders. #goldenglobes" Photo: Instagram/@mandymooremm
<b>Sterling K. Brown</b> and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe looked sharp before the ceremony. The couple both celebrated their acclaimed show <i>This Is Us</i>. Sterling wrote on Instagram: "Ready for the @goldenglobes with the hottest chick in the game @ryanmichelleb" Photo: Instagram/@sterlingkb1
<b>Chrissy Metz</b> looked excited in a cute video she posted to her Instagram. The <i>This Is Us</i> star wrote: "I <3 my amazing glam team! Thank you @makeupbymotoko and @davidgardnerla for getting me Golden Globes ready! #goldenglobes" Photo: Instagram/@chrissymetz
<b>Julia Louis-Dreyfus</b> had fun joking that she was "winning" while getting ready for the Golden Globes. The <i>Veep</i> star posted two pre-Globes photos to Instagram with the captions: "Seriously, guys, I'm at the top of my game" and "About to hit the red carpet & feeling confident." Photo: Instagram/@officialjld
<b>Sarah Jessica Parker</b> could not decide which shoes to wear for the big night! The star posted a photo of her SJP heels to Instagram, saying: "And in the always fiercely competitive category of which shoe to choose, the nominees are... x, Sj" Photo: Instagram/@sarahjessicaparker
<b>Reese Witherspoon</b> was excited to hit the carpet as she got ready for the Golden Globes with her team. The star posted the photo to Instagram, writing: "Countdown to the #GoldenGlobes #GlamSquad #Prep @hairbyadir @mollyrstern" Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon
<b>Goldie Hawn</b> multi-tasked as she fit in a power nap while getting "globed" by her glam team. She shared the photo on Instagram, saying she was "Super pumped for the Golden Globes." Photo: Instagram/@officialgoldiehawn
<b>Amy Schumer</b> had a "hard" time getting ready for the Globes. "Getting ready is so harddsdddd!," the actress said, "I have to sit here and breathe #goldenglobes." Photo: Instagram/@amyschumer
<b>Jessica Biel</b> was beaming as her glam squad got her Golden Globes ready. The actress shared multiple photos to her Instagram account, saying that getting ready was "madness." Photo: Instagram/@jessicabiel
<b>Gina Rodriguez</b> looked stunning as she got some final touches done before hitting the red carpet. The <i>Jane the Virgin</i> star also shared a photo of her and her sister on Instagram, writing: "Today is a great day, I can and I will. 3rd nomination, 4th season renewal and family, friends, cast, and supporters that have all helped me get here. Check out my pics at Clinique.com @clinique what a dream  NEXT STOP RED CARPET!" Photo: Twitter/@JarettSays
