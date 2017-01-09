Ryan Gosling pays tribute to Eva Mendes in Golden Globes speech

Ryan Gosling is thankful for the leading lady in his life, Eva Mendes. The La La Land star credited the mother of his children for winning the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy on Sunday at the 2017 award ceremony.

After thanking the film's director Damian Chazelle and his co-star Emma Stone (who also a Golden Globe award for her role in La La Land), the 36-year-old praised his longtime love, Eva, for her support. "You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain," he began.

Ryan won his first Golden Globe for La La Land Photo: Getty Images

"While I was singing and dancing and having one of the best experience of my life, my lady was raising our daughter [Esmeralda], pregnant with our other [Amada] and trying to help her brother with his battle with cancer," Ryan said. "Sweetheart, thank you."

Addressing both of his daughters, the Hollywood star said, "I love you."

Ryan wrapped his speech dedicating his award to Eva's late brother, Juan Carlos Mendes. Juan Carlos lost his battle to cancer last April. Eva was not presented for Ryan's speech at the January 8th award show. Instead, the dad-of-two revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the actress stayed at home with their little girls.

The actor thanked his partner Eva in his speech Photo: Getty Images

Ryan took home his first Golden Globe at the 2017 award show for his incredible performance as a struggling jazz musician in Damien Chazelle's modern day musical La La Land. The Golden Globe-winning is being touted as the awards season darling and is expected to fetch numerous Oscar nominations later this month.