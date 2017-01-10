Solange Knowles reveals what it is like having Beyoncé as a big sister

It's no surprise that Beyoncé slays at her role as a big sister to Solange Knowles. The Lemonade singer's younger sister revealed what it was like growing up with the Grammy winner during an interview conducted by Beyoncé for Interview magazine's February issue.

When asked by Jay Z's wife how she did as a big sister, the Cranes in the Sky songstress answered, "You did a kickass job. You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever."

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Balmain

"In the 30 years that we've been together, I think we've only really, like, butted heads ... we can count on one hand," Solange continued, to which Beyoncé, 35, replied, "I was expecting something funny, but I'll take it. Thank you."

Blue Ivy's mom, who rarely sits down for formal interviews, didn't mind having the tables turned to interview her sister. She said, "I'm so happy to interview you because, clearly, I'm your biggest fan and I'm super proud of you."

During their sit down, Beyoncé admitted that she knew her sister had talent at an early age. She recalled, "I remember thinking, 'My little sister is going to be something super special,' because you always seemed to know what you wanted."

Explaining where her ambition stemmed from, Solange said, "I guess a part of that was being the baby of the family and being adamant that, in a house of five, my voice was being heard. Another part is that I remember being really young and having this voice inside that told me to trust my gut. And my gut has been really, really strong in my life. It's pretty vocal and it leads me."

Photo: Mikael Jansson

She added, "I think all of our family—you and mom—we're all very intuitive people. A lot of that comes through our mother, her always following her gut, and I think that spoke to me really loudly at a young age and encouraged me to do the same.

As for where Solange draws her creative inspiration from, the 30-year-old admitted to Beyoncé, "Growing up in a household with a master class such as yourself definitely didn't hurt. And, as far back as I can remember, our mother always taught us to be in control of our voice and our bodies and our work, and she showed us that through her example."

The singer also credits her older sibling with helping her become a strong woman. Solange shared, "It's something I've learned so much about from you, getting to be in control of your own narrative. And, at this point, it should be an expectation, not something that you're asking permission for. I feel like I'm getting closer to that, not taking on all the baggage when I have to just stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm uncomfortable with that.' And I really appreciate you and mom being examples of that, being able to speak about our achievements, these things that deserve to be celebrated, without feeling bashful about it."