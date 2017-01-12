Andrew Garfield says 'there's so much love' between him and ex-girlfriend Emma Stone

Andrew Garfield has nothing but love for his ex-girlfriend Emma Stone. The Hacksaw Ridge star opened up about his post-split relationship with the Golden Globe winner during an interview with Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast.

“We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing,” he said. “There’s so much love between us and so much respect.”

Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

The actor's words echo those of Emma, who admitted to Vogue last year that Andrew is "someone I still love very much." While he might no longer be the 28-year-old's boyfriend, he admitted that he is her "biggest fan as an artist."

The 33-year-old added, "So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.”

Andrew showed his support for the actress on Sunday night at the 74th annual Golden Globes, where Emma took home the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for La La Land. The Amazing Spider-Man star was seen giving his ex-love a standing ovation.

Photo: Twitter/‏@itslaurenyap

Emma and Andrew split in 2015 after dating for four years. Despite going their separate ways, the actor still counts the ginger beauty as one of his closest friends, among others who keep him grounded in Hollywood.

At the Golden Globe, he said, “I was overwhelmed that I had such sincere, authentic Hollywood friends. Which I don't think is a common occurrence. I had about seven or eight real, true anchors in that room and in the parties following. Emma of course is one, Claire Foy is another, Laura Dern. Eddie Redmayne, Jonah Hill . . . these are people that I actually love in a real, sincere way, and I believe they love me back. I was just struck with this deep gratitude.”