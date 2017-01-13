Celine Dion shares rare photo with sons ahead of one year anniversary of René Angélil's death

Celine Dion took to her Instagram on Thursday, January 12 to share a sweet holiday photo with her sons René-Charles, 15, and six-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy from their first Christmas without the family’s patriarch René Angélil.

"Holiday memories! Now time to get back to work!" the 48-year-old captioned the holiday picture, which was taken by photographer Denise Truscello.

The Grammy winner and her sons looked festive donning pajamas as they posed in front of a Christmas tree. Celine sat in a wooden chair with her twins, while her eldest son stood behind them. Eddy and Nelson, whose hair usually goes past their shoulders, looked sharp for the photo sporting shorter haircuts.

The family picture comes just a few days ahead of the one-year anniversary of René Angélil’s death. The music producer lost his battle to cancer on January 14, 2016. Prior to Christmas, Celine opened up to Page Six about celebrating the holidays with a ski trip in Montana, which was a family tradition of theirs before her husband became too ill to travel last year.

“He put something magic into that snow, into those mountains, and every time we go down, I go down with him,” she said. “My children go down thinking about him. Every time I take the lift to go up, I feel closer to him.”

Celine also admitted, “I feel thankful that he doesn’t suffer and he doesn’t have to worry because we got him. He got us and the spirit of the holidays will get us together again… We’re going to ski again all together and he will be there with us.”

Though the singer acknowledged that the holiday season would be “bittersweet,” she planned on using it to find peace. “For me the trip is not to party. It’s to try and meditate, find balance and be at peace with myself and my children and to eat, to play games, whether it’s Monopoly or the telephone game,” she said.

“We are healing each day,” Celine added. “My kids are doing really well and eventually you have to just move on. Yesterday is over, tomorrow is not here yet, so today is today.”