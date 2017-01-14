Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce finalized

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce has been finalized after a drawn-out legal battle. According to court documents obtained by People, Johnny will pay Amber the rest of her awarded $7 million settlement.

“It is a great day," Amber's attorney Pierce O'Donnell told the publication. "All Amber wanted was a divorce and now she has it. In the words of Gerald Ford, ‘Our long national nightmare is over.’”

In addition to the settlement, the Justice League star has been granted ownership of the couple's two dogs, Pistol and Boo, as well as their horse. She will also keep two cars – a Ford Mustang and 2015 Range Rover - while the Pirates of the Caribbean actor will retain over 40 vehicles as well as properties in L.A., Paris and his private island in the Bahamas.

Amber has previously confirmed that she plans to donate the moneyfrom the settlement to two charities – the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

After 15 months of marriage, Amber filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" back in May. She then requested a restraining order a few days later, after claiming that her then-husband had been physically abusive. She said: "I truly feared that my life was in danger."

In court documents, Amber wrote: "I live in fear that Johnny Depp will return to [our home] unannounced to terrorize me, physically and emotionally. During the entirety of our relationship Johnny has been verbally and physically abusive to me. I endured excessive emotional, verbal and physical abuse which has included angry, hostile, humiliating and threatening assaults to me whenever I questioned his authority or disagreed with him."

After reaching a settlement in August last year, the pair released a joint statementon the split which read: "Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains."