Céline Dion's emotional tribute to late husband René Angélil on one-year anniversary of his death

On the first anniversary of his death, Céline Dion shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband René Angélil. The Grammy-winning performer posted a video montage to her Facebook, showing photos and footage from René’s life.

It displays moments from his childhood to some of his happiest times with Céline. Other highlights include: René holding their then-newborn son René-Charles, who is now 15, and him embracing her baby bump before she gave birth to their twin sons Eddie and Nelson, who are now both 6.

A still from Céline's beautiful tribute Photo: Facebook

The couple, who wed in 1994, are shown on their special day as well as with icons like Nelson Mandela and Muhammad Ali. Céline’s commemorative post was accompanied by a brief, but heartfelt note. First written in French and then translated into English, the message said: “Il y a un an, le 14 janvier 2016, René Angélil nous quittait. Son souvenir reste à jamais gravé dans nos cœurs,” she wrote. “Today, January 14th, it’s been a year since René left us. He will always be in our hearts. - Team Céline ❤.”

“Before he left, it was very, very difficult for all of us," she said in a previous interview with CBS. "For me especially, and my children, to see the man of my life die a little bit more every day. And when he left, it was kind of a relief for me that the man that I love, the only man that I kissed, the only man that I loved — yeah, I never kissed another man in my life. So the man of my life was my partner, and we were one. So when he stopped suffering, I said to myself, 'He's OK. And he deserves not to suffer.'"

After a long battle with throat cancer, René passed away on January 14, 2016. The former singer, who also worked as Céline’s manager, was diagnosed with the horrible disease in 1998. He is now survived by his three children with Céline and his three children from previous marriages.

Watch the full montage here.