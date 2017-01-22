Inauguration 2017: All of the must-see photos

<b>National Prayer Service</b> President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump entered the National Cathedral for an interfaith service in Washington, DC. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner attended with their three children, Arabella, Joseph and baby Theo. Photo: Getty Images
Pictured here, Vice President Pence and wife Karen, far right. Also in the pews was Tiffany Trump, top left. Photo: Getty Images
<b>The Balls</b> There were three balls held simultaneously on Friday night – the Freedom Ball and Liberty Ball, which were open to the public and took place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, and also the invitation-only Salute To Our Armed Services Ball at the National Building Museum. Seen here, the first couple made their entrance at the Freedom Ball hand-in-hand against an American flag-themed backdrop. Photo: Getty Images
Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner danced at the Liberty Ball at the Washington Convention Center. Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images
In line with tradition, the President and First Lady split up to dance with soldiers at the Armed Forces Ball. Here Donald takes a young member of the military for a spin on the dance floor. Photo: Getty Images
First Lady Melania, meanwhile, danced with a Marine at the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Melania also gave a brief speech at the event, telling guests: "Thank you all for your service. I'm honored to be our first lady. We will fight, we will win, and we will make America great again. Thank you." Photo: Getty Images
Melania's column gown was a collaboration between herself and Hervé Pierre, former creative director of Carolina Herrera. Photo: Getty Images
The first couple had their first dance to Frank Sinatra's <i>My Way</i> at the Liberty Ball. Photo: Getty Images
Performers at the Freedom Ball included New York City's famed Rockettes. Photo: Getty Images
Ivanka, with sister-in-law Lara, brother Eric and husband Jared, was one of the night's belles of the balls in a sparkling champagne dress by Carolina Herrera. Photo: Getty Images
President Trump addressed the crowd at the Liberty Ball with Melania by his side. Photo: Getty Images
President Trump was supported by his family, including daughter Tiffany – whose mom is the president's ex-wife Marla Maples – who wore a mermaid gown by Simin Couture, right. Photo: Getty Images
From left to right, First Lady Melania, President Trump, First Son Donald Trump, Jr, Lara Trump (wife of Eric), Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Trump. Photo: Getty Images
Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence greeted the crowd before beginning their own first dance at the Freedom Inaugural Ball. Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images
The First Couple arrived at stop number three - the Armed Forces Ball at the National Building Museum- where they danced to <I>I Will Always Love You</I> performed by Josh Weathers. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The newly-inaugurated Commander-in-Chief saluted the crowd at the Armed Services Ball. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
<b>The Parade</b> Donald gave a thumbs up to supporters during the inaugural parade as he walked next to his wife Melania Trump. Photo: Getty Images
Barron, Donald and Melania Trump waved to supporters during their first walk along Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C. Photo: Getty Images
Ivanka and her oldest son Joseph looked on at supporters during the inaugural parade. Photo: Getty Images
Donald Trump's children Tiffany, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka waved to the people in their first moment as America's first children. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Sign on the dotted line</b> Number 45 officially signed his cabinet positions in office as Vice President Mike Pence, congressional leaders and his family looked on. While his dad was busy signing the documents with different pens, Barron playfully kept Ivanka's youngest son Theo occupied with a game of peekaboo. Donald's other grandchildren were front and center with Arabella holding court over the pens. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Let's eat</b> Melania Trump, Mike Pence and Karen Pence raised a glass to Donald during the Inaugural Luncheon in Statuary Hall. Photo: Getty Images
<b>One final goodbye</b> Donald and Melania Trump said goodbye to Mr. and Mrs. Obama before they boarded the Marine One helicopter to Joint Base Andrews, where they were set to fly off to Palms Springs, California. Photo: Getty Images
<b>The Speech</b> Donald Trump addressed America for the first time as the 45th President of the United States. During his address, the Internet was quick to point out that his remarks were similar to Batman villain Bane. "Today's ceremony, however, has a very special meaning because today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people," he said. In the 2012 movie <i>The Dark Knight Rises</i>, Tom Hardy's character said: "We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity. And we give it back to you, the people." Photo: Getty Images
<b>The Swearing In</b> Donald Trump officially became the 45th president of the United States on Friday, January 20. The newly-minted president was sworn on one Bible from his childhood, in addition to one that belonged to Abraham Lincoln, both held by wife Melania as his family proudly looked on. Photo: Getty Images
First Daughter Ivanka Trump excitedly greeted her father and shook his hand in congratulations. Photo: Getty Images
The President got a kiss from his wife as Ivanka and half-sister Tiffany smiled behind them. Photo: Getty Images
Donald's children, Ivanka, Tiffany Trump, Donald Jr., and Eric and Barron, had arrived together for the ceremony. Photo: Getty Images
Ivanka, looking stylish in Oscar de la Renta, coordinated in white with sister Tiffany. Photo: Getty Images
As ex-presidents and first ladies looked on, Donald Trump exchanged greetings with former President Obama. Photo: Getty Images
As is traditional, a host of ex-Presidents and First Ladies were on hand for the ceremony. Former President George W. Bush was seated beside former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton, who attended despite her defeat by now-President Trump in the 2016 election. Photo: Getty Images
Former First Lady Laura Bush opted for a shade similar to Melania Trump's as she arrived to the ceremony with her husband former President George W Bush. The ex-president's parents, ex-President George HW Bush and wife Barbara Bush were unable to attend to do poor health. Photo: Getty Images
Former two-term President Bill Clinton escorted wife Hillary Clinton, who opted for her signature look – a pantsuit – in winter white. Photo: Getty Images
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn were on hand to see Donald Trump get sworn in. Photo: Getty Images
Vice President Mike Pence was sworn in using Ronald Reagan’s Bible. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Tea with the Obamas</b> After morning church service, Melania and Donald Trump visited their future home, the White House. The future first couple gifted Michelle and Barack Obama with a Tiffany & Co. gift upon their arrival. Photo: Getty Images
The foursome happily posed for photos at the White House ahead of president-elect Donald Trump's swearing in ceremony. Photo: Getty Images
First Lady Michelle and President Obama greeted the future president of the United States to his new Washington, DC home for tea. Photo: Getty Images
Melania exuded elegance donning a pale blue ensemble by American designer Ralph Lauren. Michelle opted for a red frock that featured a black waist detail. Photo: Getty Images
Donald and Barack shared a moment on the steps outside of the White House. Photo: Getty Images
Vice president-elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen were welcomed by Vice President Joe Biden and his spouse Jill to the White House. Photo: Getty Images
The group exchange hugs and kisses on the historic morning of January 20. Photo: Getty Images
Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa along with their oldest children, daughter Kai and son Donald III, were dressed to the nines for inauguration day. Attached to the photo the dad-of-five wrote, "At Blair House, the President's guest residence, with Vanessa, Kai, and Donnie this morning before a very moving service at Saint John's Church. #inauguration #trump45 #trump #maga #45." Photo: Instagram/@donaldjtrumpjr
<b>The party</B> President-elect Trump's daughter Ivanka posted a sneak peek of her Oscar de la Renta gown before the Candlelight Dinner for campaign donors held on Thursday night at Union Station in Washington, DC. Photo: Instagram/@IvankaTrump
The President-elect made his entrance at the celebratory black tie gala hand in hand with wife Melania. Photo: Getty Images
The First Lady in waiting wore a sparkling, figure-skimming design by Reem Acra. Photo: Getty Images
The Trumps were joined by VP-elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen, who wore a white lace cap-sleeved gown. Photo: Getty Images
Ivanka shared a photo of herself and husband Jared in the audience looking on as her dad spoke to the supportive crowd. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
Senior advisor to the President-elect, Kellyanne Conway, arrived as a lady in red at the Union Station dinner. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
<b>Inauguration concert</b> The future first couple beamed as they arrived to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC for the "Make America Great Again" welcome concert. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
The president-elect threw up his signature thumbs up as he and his wife Melania made their way to their seats to join their family at the inauguration concert. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump made a sharp duo as they arrived for the concert with their oldest child, daughter Arabella. Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images
Donald was spotted singing along to performer Lee Greenwood's classic tune <i>Proud to be an American</i> from his box at the welcome concert. Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images
The president-elect was joined by members of his family at the concert. Following the event, the Trumps posed in front of the Lincoln Memorial with Donald's granddaughter Kai proudly standing in front of him. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
The future first family gave a wave as the sky was lit up with a brilliant firework display at the end of the concert. Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images
<b>The wreath laying ceremony</b> The president-elect's family and vice president-elect Mike Pence's wife Karen watched as the men took part in a wreath-laying ceremony. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Donald and Mike placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Melania was escorted down stairs by a solider at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
The president-elect and vice president-elect paid their respects after laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
<b>Leadership Luncheon</b> After landing in Maryland earlier in the day, the Trump family traveled to Washington, DC where they attended a leadership luncheon held at the Trump International Hotel. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
While at their first event of the day, the future first lady delivered brief remarks to luncheon-goers. “It's great to be here. Thank you all for your support. Tomorrow we start the work," Melania said. "We will make America great again." Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
<b>The arrival</b> President-Elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump touched down in Maryland on January 19 after traveling from New York City on board Air Force One for the politician's inaugural celebrations. Photo: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images
Donald Trump's youngest son Barron was the first member of the Trump family to emerge from Air Force One at the Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, followed by the President-elect's oldest grandchild, Kai. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Ivanka Trump and her brood began their journey to their new home of Washington, D.C. with her father. Jared Kushner followed his wife and son holding on to their older children, Joseph and Arabella. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Ivanka Trump looked characteristically chic as she disembarked Air Force One carrying her son Theodore Kushner. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump Jr. gave his son Spencer a hand as his sons Tristan and Donald III followed with his wife Vanessa and their little girl Chloe. Not far behind was the president-elect's other son Eric and his wife Lara. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
The future first lady channeled her inner Jackie O. stepping out in a sophisticated black coat, which she paired with matching shades and pumps. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
The president-elect gave a salut as he was welcomed to Joint Base Andrews the day before his inauguration. Photo: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images
