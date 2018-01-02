Year in review: A look back at the celebrity splits of 2017

A year of course brings many new beginnings – but also some not-so-happy endings. Such was the case for a host of <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/celebrity-splits/"><strong>famous couples who split</strong></a> in 2017. There were quite a few newer power pairs like The Weeknd and Selena Gomez or Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, who opted to call off their romances. But there were also couples considered among Hollywood's longstanding relationships – such as Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis or Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor – who parted ways after nearly two decades or more of marriage. Then there were the Hollywood moms and dads with young children who, like many parents, announced their splits with an assurance their little ones would come first, like Josh Duhamel and Fergie or Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. As the year comes to an end, we're taking a look back at the celebrity couples who wrote the final chapters of their relationships in 2017. Photos: Getty Images
<b>Emma Watson and William 'Mack' Knight</b> Emma Watson and her tech entrepreneur boyfriend of two years ended their relationship in 2017. Famously protective over her private life, Emma has never commented on her relationship with Mack but has often been seen out in public with him. They were last spotted together having a romantic dinner date in New York City in late May. HELLO! contacted a representative of the star for comment. The duo first sparked romance rumors in October of 2015 after they were seen attending <i>Hamilton</i> together in NYC. At the time, a source told The Sun: "Mack is just a normal, down-to-earth guy who has nothing to do with Hollywood, and Emma loves that. She was left really hurt by her break-up with Matthew [Janney] and it's taken her more than a year to feel ready to start again with somebody. They're really happy with each other and see each other whenever Emma does not have work commitments." It seemed things were going well for the pair after Emma was introduced to Mack’s parents back in February. His mother Katherine told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I have met Emma, and she’s a wonderful girl. We don’t see them very often because he’s busy and working very hard." Emma has previously discussed keeping her personal life private. Earlier this year, she told Vanity Fair: "I want to be consistent: I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways." She added: "I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus." Photos: Laurent Viteur/WireImage/Instagram
<b>Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky</b> The 27-year-old actress and 48-year-old director split after a year of dating. The former couple first started dating in September 2016 after working together on the 2017 film <i>Mother!</i>, which Darren directed. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, released a few days before their split, Jennifer revealed, “I had a crush on him when he pitched to me, and that was like a year before we started rehearsing, but he was a professional, which only made it worse for me.” She added, “We just kind of formed a friendship. He knew how I felt. He never told me how he felt. I mean, I assumed. We just formed a friendship and then the friendship turned into a partnership for the movie, once we started working. And then once the movie was done, I was like, ‘All right! You’re my boyfriend.’” Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
<b>Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga</b> Jennifer Hudson has received a protective order against her ex-fiancé David Otunga. The couple share one child, eight-year-old David Daniel, and a spokesperson for Jennifer has said that the protective order was taken "in the best interest of their son". A statement, which was released to PEOPLE, read: "[Jennifer and David Otunga] have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months. Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son." However, David's attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, has claimed that Jennifer's allegations are "false", stating: "Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today's climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties' only child." She added that the restraining order was filed "in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute". Photo: Getty Images
<b>Selena Gomez and The Weeknd</b> Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have reportedly split after ten months of dating. The two quickly became the music industry's hottest duo after going public with their romance in January. Multiple sources confirmed to People that the couple's busy careers played a part in their split. "She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship. It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York," the source revealed. "That wasn’t easy on them.” The news comes on the heels of multiple sightings of Selena hanging out with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. While sources have claimed that the duo are not back together, they have been spotted spending quality time together all over Los Angeles. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis</b> The couple's split came to light in mid-October though a source told People they have been separated since May 2017. Ewan and Eve have been married 22 years and have four daughters together. Over the weekend of October 22, the <i>Fargo</i> actor was seen kissing his co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead in London, and the photos were published in The Sun. She and her husband Riley Stears announced their own breakup in May after seven years together. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman</B> On October 10, Harvey Weinstein's wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced she had left the couple's ten-year marriage. The confirmation came in the midst of a slew of sexual harassment allegations against the producer from a number of women, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow. The 65-year-old and Georgina, 41, have been married since 2007 and share two children together, India Pearl, seven, and four-year-old Dashiell Max. In a statement to People, Georgina said that her "heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions." She added: "I have chosen to leave my husband, caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time." Harvey responded to the designer's statement with his own saying: "I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.” Photo: Getty Images
<b>Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel</b> After three years as a couple – Heidi and Vito have split. The supermodel confirmed the news to People magazine saying, “I believe that it is important to take time to pause and reflect.” The <i>America’s Got Talent</i> judge and Vito began their relationship in 2014 – shortly after the model ended her marriage to singer Seal. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan</b> After ten months of marriage, the former <i>Hills</i> star has filed for divorce from the professional BMX rider. On Monday, TMZ reported she also filed a temporary restraining order against the 35-year-old. Her rep told People, “Audrina’s number one concern is for her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time.” The couple share daughter Kirra, who was born in June 2016. The 32-year-old wed Corey in a ceremony in Hawaii a year after he proposed in November 2015. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Gina Torres and Laurence Fishburne</b> The <i>Suits</i> boss and the <i>Black-ish</i> star split after fourteen years of marriage. The couple called it quits toward the end of 2016 but are now speaking out about it. “With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year,” the 48-year-old actress tells HELLO! in a statement. “There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.” The mother-of-one added: “Happily, however, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side.” Photo: Getty Images
<b>Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen</b> The <i>Star Wars</i> actor and the former <i>Hart of Dixie</i> star have called it quits after ten years together according to Us Weekly. An insider shared with the magazine, “She’s full-time back in L.A. He’s in Toronto. They’ve been on the outs for a couple of months.” The pair, who welcomed daughter Briar Rose in October 2014, have kept their relationship out of the spotlight since meeting on the set of <i>Jumper</i>. In 2013, the 36-year-old actress did speak candidly about her love. "I'm a really good girlfriend — I always put all that first in my life," she told Cosmopolitan. "I'm definitely the person who would make him his favorite dinner to come home to." Photo: Getty Images
<b>Billy Bush and Sydney Davis</b> The entertainment journalist and his wife have separated after nearly two decades together. "After almost 20 years of marriage they have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together," his rep shared with E! News. "They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future." Billy, who has three daughters with Sydney, was sharing photos on social media throughout the summer with his wife and kids. After the "extremely lewd conversation about women" with Donald Trump video from 2005 leaked, the former <i>Access Hollywood</i> host said his wife was understanding. "My wife, Sydney knows the environment and the atmosphere I was in at the time, and she knows very well the person she married," he told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2017. "She has been very supportive from the very beginning." Page Six was first to break the news. Photo: Instagram/@billybush
<b>Josh Duhamel and Fergie</b> The <i>Transformers</i> actor and the singer are separating after eight years of marriage. “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” they said in a joint statement to People. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.” The Black Eyed Peas singer and her husband have a four-year-old son Axl. The couple, who got married in January 2009, are no strangers to sharing photos of their family-of-three on social media, most recently of their son's birthday. Photo: Instagram/@fergie
<b>Evan Rachel Wood and Zach Villa</b> The <i>Westworld</i> actress and her fiancé have ended their engagement. According to People magazine, the bandmates split during the summer 2017. It was revealed earlier this year that the pair were engaged. Evan and Zach first met in 2015 while performing together in a John Hughes-themed cabaret. Not long after they formed the electro-pop duo Rebel and a Basketcase. Evan was previously married to actor Jamie Bell, with whom she shares a son. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT
<b>Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi</b> This <i>Bachelor</i> couple's fairy tale ending has come to an end. Nick, who proposed on the season 21 finale which aired in March, and the special education teacher, announced in a joint statement that they called off their engagement. "It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” they said on Friday, August 25. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairy-tale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.” Photo: Getty Images
<b>Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood</b> After two years of dating, the <I>Modern Family</I> star and her <I>Shadowhunters</I> boyfriend have split. A friend told <I>Entertainment Tonight</I> that their relationship ran its course but they will still remain friends. The 26-year-old starred alongside Dominic in <I>Vampire Academy</I> in 2014 and went public in March 2015. Recently, she joined the 27-year-old on his Freeform show. Photo: Getty Images
<B>Anna Faris and Chris Pratt</B> In one of the year's most shocking breakups, Chris and Anna announced on August 7 that they were calling it quits on their eight-year marriage. The Hollywood couple shared a joint statement on their social media accounts confirming their split. It read: "We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together." In December 2017 it was revealed that the pair had officially filed for divorce. Chris, 38, and Anna, 40, first met on the set of <I>Take Me Home Tonight</I>, and got engaged a year later before tying the knot in the summer of 2009. They are parents to a son, four-year-old Jack. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino</b> After just over seven months of marriage,<i>The Real Housewives of New York City</i> star and her husband Tom called it quits. Luann announced the separation on Twitter, writing: "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!" The news followed a public disagreement the couple had at a restaurant, which was reported as a physical confrontation. Just days prior to the announcement, the 52-year-old reality star downplayed her problems with Tom, telling E! News: "Everybody likes to talk about Tom. It's unbelievable. Don't let it be about Tom, but it's always about Tom! It's just funny because I never imagined that our relationship would be so magnified. I'm just trying to deal with it and get past that and be happy and people are going to talk. We're here, we're traveling, we just got back from Newport—so, that was awesome." Photo: Getty Images
<b>Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix</b> After a long separation, Casey Affleck’s wife Summer Phoenix officially filed for divorce in July. PEOPLE broke the news, revealing that the 37-year-old actress, who happens to be Joaquin Phoenix’s younger sister, asked for joint custody of their children, Indiana, 12, and Atticus, 9. According to court documents, Summer also requested spousal support. Casey and Summer first called it quits, after their ten year marriage, back in November of 2015. The couple publicly announced their separation with a statement, saying: "Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix have amicably separated. They remain very close friends." The 37-year-old Oscar-winner and Summer were introduced by the model's older brother Joaquin, who starred in the 1995 drama <i>To Die For</i> with Casey. The two were just "flirty friends" at first, Summer told The Telegraph. It wasn't until four years later that the pair actually began dating and then eventually got engaged in 2003. In 2001, the couple brought their love to the stage, performing in the play "This Is Our Youth" with Matt Damon, another member of the Affleck pair's inner circle. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner</b> The former <i>Scream Queens</i> co-stars, who met while filming the TV show, have ended their relationship. A source told People, "They aren’t together anymore but they are still friendly. She’s really focused on her work right now.” The 25-year-old actor and Carrie Fisher's daughter first made headlines with their romance in the beginning of December 2016. The <i>Twilight</i> star was the doting boyfriend as Billie dealt with the sudden losses of her mom and grandmother Debbie Reynolds. In recent weeks, the two have been inactive with liking or sharing photos of each other on social media. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Austin Nichols and Chloe Bennet</b> The <i>Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.</i> co-stars have broken up after four years together. Just Jared broke the news of their split with a source saying, "They have tremendous love and respect for each other but after almost four years together, they just drifted apart. Chloe and Austin decided to part ways about a month ago. There are no hard feelings.” The two who met on the show were last publicly seen in Washinton, D.C. for Samantha Bee's Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Gianluca Vacchi and Giorgia Gabriele</b> No more dancing for this couple! A source confirmed to HELLO! that Gianluca and Giorgia have ended their relationship. The Italian businessman and the supermodel parted ways in the beginning of the summer. As of May, the two have been absent from each other’s social media accounts, where they used to show off their dance moves and romantic vacations. The head of the #GVLifeStyle brand and Giorgia, 31, met in 2010 and began their relationship three years later. Photo: Instagram/@gianlucavacchi
<B>Natalie Maines and Adrian Pasdar</B> Dixie Chicks star Natalie Maines filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years, <I>Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.</I> actor Adrian Pasdar, reported TMZ. The split has been "amicable," a representative told the website. The couple, who have two teenage sons together, married in Las Vegas in June 2000 the year after they met. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Elle Macpherson and Jeffrey Soffer</B> Supermodel Elle Macpherson and her billionaire husband Jeffrey Soffer have called it quits after nearly four years of marriage. A friend of Jeffrey's confirmed the news to People, simply stating: "Jeff and Elle have split." Elle, 53, and Miami-based real estate developer Jeffrey dated for two years before splitting in March 2012. They rekindled their romance after Jeffrey was injured in a 2012 helicopter crash in the Bahamas. The couple tied the knot in July 2013, just four months after getting engaged. Their ceremony took place at a luxury villa in Fiji, with 15 guests in attendance. Elle – nicknamed 'The Body' - was previously married to French photographer Gilles Bensimon, from 1986 until 1989. The Australian supermodel started a romance with London-based French financier Arpad Busson in 1996, and together the couple welcomed two sons, Flynn, 19, and 14-year-old Aurelius Cy, before their split in 2005. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor</B> On May 26, funnyman Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor, who famously co-starred together in <I>Zoolander</I> and more comedy films, confirmed they are going their separate ways after 17 years of marriage. The Hollywood stars released a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight which read: "With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends." Ben, 51, and Christine, 45, have two children together: Ella, 15, and 11-year-old Quinlin.
<b>Lucy Hale and Anthony Kalabretta</b> The <i>Pretty Little Liars</i> actress is back to the single life after splitting from her musician boyfriend in the spring. The couple, who have been together for two years, first was seen in June 2015 at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. Since then, Lucy and Anthony continued their long distance relationship between L.A. and Toronto where Anthony resides. Since the break up, ET reports they have unfollowed each other on social media and removed a good amount of photos. Photo: Instagram/@lucyhale
<b>Nina Agdal and Leonardo DiCaprio</b> After a year of dating, the 24-year-old model and the 41-year-old actor have broken up. <i>The Wolf of Wall Street</i> star and Nina started dating in May 2016 and had a whirlwind romance ever since that took them from Malibu, California to Montauk, New York to Ibiza and more. The notoriously private actor and Nina however remain on good terms. A source told People of the split, "Nina and Leo have parted ways. It is amicable. They remain friends.” Photo: Getty Images
<b>Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch</B> After 18 months together, Amy Schumer and boyfriend Ben Hanisch went their separate ways, a rep for the actress-comedian confirmed on May 16. A statement to People magazine read: "Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration, and remain friends." The couple were last photographed together in January, and had been appearing less frequently on each other's social media pages. Two weeks before the split news, in an interview with Howard Stern, Amy spoke of their relationship. Asked if she and Ben were discussing marriage, the <I>Trainwreck</I> star replied: "We are talking about today. I love the idea of committing to someone and making that choice and I want a family, but right now, we are not in talks." When questioned how they maintained their relationship amid such busy schedules, Amy answered: "It's good to have a lot of space." Ben, a Chicago-based furniture designer, first met Amy on a dating app around November 2015, and went public with their romance in January 2016. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Demi Lovato and Guilherme Vasconcelos</b> The 24-year-old singer and the 31-year-old MMA fighter have broken up, almost a year since they began to date. Their summer 2016 romance was a fling, and then the couple rekindled their love at the end of the year. A source told People of their split, “It wasn’t a dramatic split. Bomba is a good guy, but the relationship just ran its course.” The photo here was the most recent social media post of the couple on Guilherme's page on April 17 with the caption, "I miss you so much." As for the <i>No Promises</i> singer, she told Ellen DeGeneres in April, “Isn’t he cute? He’s so cute! I’m very happy. Life is really good.” Photo: Instagram/bombatuf
<b>Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee</B> 'Grey's Anatomy' star Jesse Williams and his wife of nearly five years Aryn Drake-Lee, called an end to their marriage in late April. E! News reports that the actor filed for divorce from the real estate broker, with whom he has two children: Sadie, three, and one-year-old Maceo. The now-estranged couple had been together for more than a decade – they first met before Jesse's Hollywood career kicked off, when he was a teacher. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma</B> In April 2017 E! News revealed that Hilary Duff ended her three-month relationship with musician Matthew Koma. A source told the publication that the split was down to "busy schedules" and claims that Matthew is very much "single" as he continues with his tour. Earlier this year, Hilary told Cosmopolitan that was not "desperate" to find a boyfriend following her divorce from ex-husband Mike Comrie, with whom she shares 5-year-old son Luca. She explained: "I've never been a good dater. I meet, like, one person a year that I'm maybe attracted to. I never want to be that girl who's desperate to find a mate." Photo: Getty Images
<b>Carmelo and La La Anthony</b> In April 2017 it was revealed that New York Knicks player Carmelo and 'Power' actress La La had called it quits after seven years of marriage. TMZ reported the couple had been living separately since the beginning of the month. La La and Carmelo, who met in 2004, married in front of the cameras for the 2010 VH1 reality special 'La La’s Full Court Wedding'. The Anthonys are parents to ten-year-old son Kiyan. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana</B> Just three months ago, singer Janet Jackson and her businessman husband Wissam Al Mana were celebrating the birth of their first child, a little boy named Eissa. On April 9, however, reports emerged that the famous couple have separated, with sources confirming the news to Page Six as well as The Mail on Sunday. Just two months ago, Janet’s older brothers Tito and Jackie Jackson appeared on <I>Good Morning Britain</I> to talk about their adorable new nephew. Jackie told show hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: "Janet had a beautiful baby boy. It's all good. Everyone's fine. Everything's great." Shortly after the birth, the couple's rep had confirmed the news to HELLO! in a statement reading: "Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free, healthy delivery and is resting comfortably." Rhythm Nation singer Janet, 50, has kept a low profile since the birth of baby Eissa on January 3 this year, taking time out to bond with her baby. HELLO! has contacted Janet’s publicist for comment on the split reports. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers</B> Hollywood actress Olivia Munn and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who were recently rumored to be engaged, have called it quits. "They have amicably ended their relationship of three years," a source close to the situation confirmed to PEOPLE. The source added that the pair "remain close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward." Olivia, 33, and the NFL star, 36, met at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The actress later revealed that she had no idea who he was then. Speaking to Conan in 2015 she recalled: "I said, 'So what do you do?' And he said, 'Oh I play football.'" Olivia said she followed up with, "'Cool. What college?' And he's like, 'Oh, no. I play professional.' And I was like, 'Cool, what position?' 'Quarterback.' 'Cool.' Like that was kind of it, not knowing that he's like Super Bowl MVP or any of those things." Photo: Getty Images
<b>Jodie Sweetin and Justin Hodak</b> The <i>Fuller House</i> star and her fiancé Justin Hodak have separated. “We can confirm that actress Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé Justin Hodak have ended their relationship,” Sweetin’s rep told <i>PEOPLE</i>. “She appreciates everyone’s understanding for their need for privacy at this time.” After dating for two years, the couple got engaged in 2016. Before that, the 34-year-old actress had been married three times. She first split with her third husband, Marty Coyle, back in June of 2013 after the two were together for a year and had a daughter, Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle. Prior to that, Jodie was married to Cody Herpin (with whom she shares her 8-year-old daughter, Zoie) and Shaun Holguin. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
<b>Mel B and Stephen Belafonte</B> The former Spice Girl and her husband Stephen Belafonte decided to put an end to their ten-year marriage. On March 20, 2017, Mel filed divorce papers in Los Angeles, California, citing "irreconcilable differences." The court documents filed at Los Angeles Superior Court reveal that Mel, 41, is seeking joint custody of the couple's five-year-old daughter Madison. Mel is also asking the court to terminate spousal support to Stephen. The documents further show that she filed for separation on December 28, 2016. The 'America's Got Talent' star is being represented by top family law attorney Susan Wiesner, whose previous clients include Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, musician Ben Harper and actor Jon Cryer. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Jaden Smith and Sarah Snyder</b> Jaden Smith and Sarah Snyder broke up about two months ago after they "started growing apart," an insider revealed to <i>Us Weekly</i>. The 18-year-old actor began dating the 21-year-old back in 2015. The <i>US Weekly</i> source said, "They had been on the rocks for a while… and stopped having shared interests." Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NYFW
<b>Adriana Lima and Julian Edelman</b> HELLO! can confirm that Adriana and Julian have ended their relationship. The supermodel and the New England Patriots wide receiver, who have kept things private, started their relationship last summer and called things off ahead of the Oscars due to conflicting schedules. Though the pair have called it off, a source says that "she really cared about him." Photo: Getty Images
<b>Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac</b> Scarlett and her French husband have ended their marriage. A source confirmed to People magazine that the pair have been separated since the summer. <i>The Avengers</i> actress and Romain's romance broke in 2012, and the pair secretly wed in 2014 following the birth of their daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac. Scarlett filed the divorce papers in March that were obtained by <i>Entertainment Tonight</i>. In the documents, it states their marriage ended on the grounds of being irretrievably broken. Scarlett was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008-2010. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Yummy Pop
<b>Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom</B> After a fun-filled 10-month romance, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom called time on their relationship in February 2017. A rep for the couple provided the following statement to People: "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time." Katy and Orlando posted for a photo together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on February 27, but apparently had little interaction during the bash. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna</b> The couple called it quits once again in early 2017. According to People magazine, the reality stars ended their engagement and cancelled their wedding plans. Rob and Chyna are "trying to be mature about it," a source said at the time. Rob and Chyna, who welcomed their daughter Dream in November 2016, went public with their romance back in January of that year and announced their engagement months later in April. The TV stars split before Christmas, just weeks after welcoming baby Dream. However, the pair reconciled and were back together by New Year's. Photo: WireImage
<b>Chris Evans and Jenny Slate</b> Captain America is back on the market. The Hollywood stars have split after nine months of dating. According to <I>E! News</i> the breakup was "amicable." The pair, who met in 2015 on the set of the drama, <i>Gifted</i>, made their debut as a couple at the NYC premiere of <i>The Secret Life of Pets</i> in June 2016. While their relationship did not work out, Chris has previously spoken about his desire to find a partner. "You get to a point where you want the next thing. You see people who are just so happy and have great kids," he told <i>E! News</i> in 2015. "It's one of those things you're looking forward to doing. You can't rush it, but that's definitely where I'm looking." Photos: WireImage/Getty Images
<b>Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse</b> A year after announcing their engagement, Kylie and Joshua have ended their relationship. The <i>Locomotion</i> singer revealed the news on her Instagram on February 3 with a sunrise and the caption: #lovers… Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote. "We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises." Joshua, who is 19 years Kylie's junior, met the blonde beauty on the set of <i>Galavant</i> in 2015. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Jane Fonda and Richard Perry</b> After eight years, the 79-year-old actress and the music producer have decided to end their romance. In a statement to E! News, Richard said that he and Jane are headed in different directions in their lives. "I hate to say the romantic relationship is over. We're definitely extremely good friends," he shared. "We do things together. We care about each other a great deal and as far as romantic relationships, that's temporarily been put on the back burner because she, as you probably know, has rededicated herself to activism. We definitely have a great deal of love for each other." Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
<b>Cuba Gooding Jr. and Sara Kapfer</b> After over 20 years of marriage, the <i>American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson</i> star and his wife decided to end their marriage. According to court documents, the actor filed for divorce in January after citing "irreconcilable differences." The pair, who married in 1994, have been legally separated since August 2014. Cuba and Sara share three children Spencer and Mason and 10-year-old daughter Piper. Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
<b>Lea DeLaria and Chelsea Fairless</b> The <i>Orange is the New Black</i> star and her fiancé ended their relationship in January, after four years. Lea, who plays Big Boo on the Netflix series, posted a silly photo of the pair standing next to a photoshopped Michael Jackson and Elizabeth on Instagram, with a caption confirming the split. "Apparently this was an eerily prophetic choice of engagement photo as our relationship has since gone the way of David and Liza, with one small exception: our split is amicable," it read. "Please exclude us from the tragic and basic celebrity breakup narrative. We were happy together for four years and will remain in each other's lives. In fact, we look forward to finding new ways to torture each other. We would like to thank our incredible friends and families for their love and support xoxo Lea &@female_trouble." Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
<b>Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill</b> All things go, including romance! Nicki Minaj and fellow rapper Meek Mill ended their relationship after over a year of dating. The singer took to her Twitter in January to confirm the split saying, "To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year." Photo: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage<br><br>For more on celebrity couples follow Hello! US on <a href="https://www.pinterest.com/hellomagus/celebrity-couples/">Pinterest</a>
<b>Amber Heard and Elon Musk</b> The actress and tech mogul called it quits, according to a source from Us Weekly. Apparently their conflicting schedules played a role in the breakup. "The timing wasn't good for them," the source told the publication. "He's super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming [Aquaman] in Australia until October. She's in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting." While the couple was linked together for some time, they didn't go public with their romance until April. That was when Amber was in the midst of a highly publicized split from her then-husband Johnny Depp. Elon was also going through a divorce from his on-and-off ex-wife, Talulah Riley at the time. Photo: Instagram/@elonmusk
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved