Dream Kardashian smiles big for aunts Khloe and Kylie Jenner

She's just a dream! Khloe Kardashian reported for aunt duty and snapped a precious moment in the process. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had her two-month-old niece Dream Kardashian smiling in a new photo she posted on her Instagram page on Thursday.

"Dream," Khloe captioned the picture that shows the little lady, who is a spitting image of her father Robert Kardashian, grinning ear to ear at her other aunt Kylie Jenner.

Khloe and Dream shared a special moment Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

Khloe on getting her revenge body

Like her dad, the newest Kardashian member also has a full head of hair. Rob, Khloe, Kylie and Dream were joined at momager Kris Jenner's house along with siblings Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

Kylie documented some of their gathering on Snapchat including a video of Khloe and Rob's playful interaction. "Rob, I haven't seen you since before f-----g Christmas, and you don't care?" the Revenge Body host asked.

"Umm, well, I watched you on Snapchat at all the games," Rob quipped, making reference to his big sister's trips to Cleveland to support her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Rob and Chyna welcomed Dream in November Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Rob shares sweet photo of North and Kim

Noticeably absent from the gathering was Rob's fiancé and Dream's mother, Blac Chyna. Since the birth of their daughter on November 10, the couple has been spending endless amounts of time with their new addition, even supporting their daughter during a big doctor's visit. "Dreamy Dream bean got her first shot today and she is 2 months old," he captioned the picture of him planting a kiss on his daughter.

Dreamy Dream bean got her first shot today and she is 2 months old ! Woohoooooo  I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn't want it any other way ! She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend :) LOL I love her so much ‼️ A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

Khloe shares emotional Instagram post

Rob also has had a change of heart since welcoming his little girl. "Woohoooooo I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn't want it any other way!," he continued in the same post. "She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend :) LOL I love her so much."