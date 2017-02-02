Ivanka Trump's daughter Arabella performs a song in Mandarin after Chinese New Year celebration

Ivanka Trump’s daughter Arabella Kushner appears to be a performer in the making! The doting mom-of-three shared a video on Thursday, February 2 of her bilingual daughter impressively singing a song in Mandarin to commemorate the Chinese New Year.

The five-year-old put on an adorable show for her mom in their new Washington, D.C. home. Arabella sweetly sang the tune as she swayed, playing with a red Chinese lion dragon marionette puppet on a coffee table.

President Donald Trump’s granddaughter wrapped the performance with a gracious bow, after blowing a kiss to the camera, which left her mom with a chuckle. Attached to the video Ivanka penned, “Arabella singing a song she learned for #ChineseNewYear. Wishing everyone an amazing year to come during these days of celebration. 新年快乐.”

The video comes a day after the mother-daughter celebrated the lunar new year together at a Year of the Rooster party held at the Chinese Embassy in D.C. The pair were the guests of China's ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai. Ivanka and her daughter enjoyed a musical performance at the event and posed for photos with performers dressed in traditional attire.

Back in 2012, the businesswoman opened up to South China Morning Post magazine about her daughter learning Mandarin, which she has documented on social media before. “My daughter is studying Mandarin,” she said at the time. “I have an incredible Chinese nanny who's teaching her.”

Ivanka added, “I don't know much, but I can pretty much name every animal in the zoo, so if I go on a safari, I'll be able to use my Mandarin.”

