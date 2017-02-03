Watch Harper Beckham sweetly read to dad David Beckham

When it comes to story time, it seems that David Beckham lets his five-year-old daughter Harper do the reading. The former soccer star took to Instagram on Friday, February 3 to share a clip of his little girl reading a story.

Harper sweetly read out loud showing off her adorable British accent in the video, which her father captioned, “Bedtime reading,” adding heart emojis and “sweet dreams.”

Bedtime reading ❤❤ sweet dreams  A video posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:55am PST



Family time is important for the doting dad-of-four. Last year, David told HELLO!, “My family is the biggest accomplishment I have. I'm so proud of Victoria and my children; they're my greatest achievement.”

GALLERY: PROOF BROOKLYN BECKHAM IS THE BEST BIG BROTHER

In addition to story time, the athlete enjoys watching movies with his daughter. He previously told GQ that when he is at home he can usually be found watching Disney’s Frozen for the “hundredth time” with Harper.

David and Harper often share special father-daughter bonding moments together Photo: Instagram/@DavidBeckham

While the duo enjoys father-daughter outings and activities, Harper also shares her father’s love for soccer. In 2015, Victoria revealed, “[Harper] loves sports. She said to me the other day, ‘Mummy, I think I want to play football.”

GALLERY: SWEETEST CELEB FATHER-DAUGHTER MOMENTS

The fashion designer added, “Dagger through the heart! I have three boys that want to play football, you know, come on, let one of them want to be into fashion or dance.”