Ryan Gosling reveals how Eva Mendes played a part in 'La La Land'

After winning his first Golden Globe award last month, La La Land star Ryan Gosling praised his partner Eva Mendes for her support — though he failed to mention at the time that the mother of his children was also responsible for one of the film’s most memorable lines.

"'LA worships everything and values nothing.' That was something my lady said to me one day and I thought it was so funny I asked her if I could put it in the movie," the 36-year-old recently revealed during a panel at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, according to Entertainment Tonight.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Photo: Getty Images

Ryan added, "She was kidding, but it's a funny thing to say... I loved when she said it, because it's funny enough to have some truth to it, you know? But it's obviously a joke, so it just seemed appropriate for the movie."

CELEBRITY MEN WHO LET THEIR LEADING LADIES STEAL THE SPOTLIGHT

While Eva inadvertently made a large contribution to Damien Chazelle's modern day musical, Ryan gave his longtime love full credit for his role in the Oscar-nominated movie during his 2017 Golden Globes acceptance speech.

RYAN GOSLING, EMMA STONE PLUS MORE 2017 OSCAR NOMINEES

Photo: Getty Images

“You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain of people,” the dad-of-two began, “And there’s just no time to thank everyone I just would like to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer.

DECLARATIONS OF LOVE FROM HOLLYWOOD COUPLES

Ryan noted, “If she hadn’t taken all that on so that I could have this experience, would surely be someone else up here other than me to today. Sweetheart, thank you.”