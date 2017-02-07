Celine Dion has the best reaction when a guy proposes to his girlfriend right in front of her

The power of love caught Celine Dion off guard over the weekend. The Grammy-winning artist was treated to a special surprise when one fan proposed to his girlfriend during a meet and greet session prior to her Caesars Palace show in Las Vegas.

Nick Janevski popped the question to Austin McMillan after taking a photo with Celine at the venue. Judging by the hilarious photos shared on Instagram, the animated singer was just as shocked by the proposal as the bride-to-be.

A photo posted by austin mcmillan (@austinmcmillan) on Feb 4, 2017 at 7:01pm PST

Austin took to her Instagram to post a photo from the moment Nick got down on his knee. “when @celinedion is just as shocked as you are at your PROPOSAL !!! there are no words to describe this moment!” she captioned the photo.

The bride-to-be added, “What i thought was just going to be a special night seeing my favorite performer turned out to be a night filled with so much happiness, surprise & celebration with everyone we love & even ended with donuts and ice cream so idk how it could get better! i get to marry the man of my dreams & grow old with my best friend God's timing is so perfect. nothing could be better than this!!”

A photo posted by austin mcmillan (@austinmcmillan) on Feb 5, 2017 at 9:06am PST



Austin followed up the post with another picture from the proposal showing herself embraced in a kiss with her fiancé, while their celebrity photobomber appeared to be at a loss for words in the background. Attached to the image, Austin admitted, “@celinedion is about the only person i wouldn't mind photobombing the pictures of our proposal. I’m still floating around in the clouds over here feeling like it's a dream!! my heart is so happy!! what a dream come true.”

And since Celine — literally — found herself at the center of the couple’s engagement, it seems she wants to be present for the pair's big day. Recalling the proposal to Entertainment Tonight, Austin revealed, "I was shocked and couldn't get any words out, so Celine backed up into the curtain behind us and said, 'Are you going to say yes?'"

She continued, ”Celine was shocked and I was too. She was super sweet and wished us a long and happy marriage like she had with her husband [René Angélil]. Then [she] invited herself to the wedding!"