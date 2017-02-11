George Clooney’s mom says he’ll be a 'great' dad

George Clooney's mom, Nina Clooney, opened up about her son expecting twins with his wife Amal, revealing that she thinks he'll be a "great" dad. Chatting with Us Weekly, the proud grandmother-to-be said: "We are extremely happy for George and Amal, and I cannot imagine two people who would be better parents. We were with them and they told us together. We were all together, and it was lovely. It was just a personal moment."

George's mom, Nina, is "extremely happy" about the news Photo: Getty Images

Nina added that she thought the married couple would make wonderful parents. "I think he'll be great," she said. "And I think she'll be a great mom!" George's Oceans 11 co-star and friend Matt Damon has also spoken about the moment he learned of the exciting news: "I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I was so happy for him. And I was like, ‘how far along is she?’ And he goes, 'eight weeks.'" The star joked that he gave George a hard time about telling him the news so early, saying: "'Are you out of your mind?! Don't tell anybody else! Don't tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule?' Like of course he doesn't. I was like, 'Just shut up, man.' And then four weeks later, I'm like, 'we're good right?' to which George said, "We're good.'"

Amal and George are expecting twins Photo: Getty Images

The exciting news was revealed primarily by talk show host Julie Chen. "Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins," she announced on The Talk. "Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney." She then added: "Now, what we did find out that no one else is reporting is that the twins are due this June."