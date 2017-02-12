BAFTAs 2017: See all the glamorous looks from the red carpet

At the 2017 BAFTAs, Britain's most glamorous night of the year, the stars did not fail to dazzle. Taking place at the Royal Albert Hall, the red carpet lit up with a slew of famous (and royal) faces in designer dresses.
<b>Kate Middleton</b> - Alexander McQueen Photo: Getty Images
<b>Emma Stone</b> - Chanel Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<b>Nicole Kidman</b> - Armani Prive Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
<b>Emily Blunt</b> - Alexander McQueen Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<b>Amy Adams</b> - Tom Ford Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<b>Viola Davis</b> - Jenny Packham Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<b>Meryl Streep</b> Photo: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
<b>Michelle Williams</b> Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<b>Bryce Dallas Howard</b> Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
