*NSYNC will reunite this year for 'something special'

Update: Dreams of *NSYNC fans everywhere were just shattered by Joey Fatone. "We love the excitement from our fans," he tweeted on Friday. "Lance' s comments to press were taken out of context, when there is real news u will hear from all of us."

Original: For years *NSYNC fans have been singing I Want You Back to the '90s boy band, and now it seems that they are getting their wish. Former member Lance Bass revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday that he and his fellow bandmates, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick will reunite in 2017. "We're doing something special. I don't know if I can announce it yet," Lance initially teased before sharing, "We're coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of our Christmas album because it's coming up on the 20 years of that [1998 Home for Christmas] album." He also revealed, "And then we're going to be getting our star on the [Hollywood] Walk of Fame this year at some point."

Lance says that *NSYNC will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017 Photo: Instagram/@justintimberlake

Lance confirmed that all members of the band, who announced their hiatus in 2002, will be present for the special occasion. He said, "We'll all be there! We just have to decide on a date. We're terrible at planning things." The 37-year-old explained, "We're five guys, so for us to make a decision about anything is really hard, so we just need to do it. So hopefully maybe around Christmas time. It'll be fun to see everybody again." However fans shouldn't get their hopes up for new music. The My Kitchen Rules star admitted that they will only be re-releasing music. He said, "We'll get our star this year, and then we'll have a nice release of some *NSYNC music," clarifying, "It's a strict re-release of the Christmas album all on vinyl because people have been really wanting it on vinyl."

2017 will mark 20 years since their first album Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Despite their break, Lance admitted that he and the guys "talk daily." The last time the group performed together was during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, when they surprised fans by joining Justin on stage during his Video Vanguard Award performance. Back in 2016, the boys proved they were still close coming together to celebrate JC Chasez's 40th birthday. Fans were sent into nostalgia-overload when Justin posted a picture of the guys all together. Jessica Biel's husband captioned the photo, "JC's 40th...And, if you don't know now you know."