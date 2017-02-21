Malia Obama is 'working incredibly hard' at Weinstein internship, enjoys getaway in Aspen By Alexandra Hurtado

Malia Obama is certainly in with the fashion community. Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman recently opened up to HELLO! about the former first daughter saying, “She’s beautiful.” Barack and Michelle Obama’s eldest daughter began interning for the fashion designer’s film producer husband, Harvey Weinstein in February. Georgina, who along with Keren Craig is partnering with Stella Artois and Water.org for the “Buy A Lady A Drink” campaign to support the end of the global water crisis, admitted that her husband was excited to bring Malia to work with the Weinstein Company. “She’s a very smart girl,” Georgina shared. “I think she’s working incredibly hard.”

Malia is interning for Georgina's husband, Harvey Weinstein Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

However, it isn't all work and no play. Over the holiday weekend, the 18-year-old was spotted vacationing with another prominent member of the fashion world, Monique Lhuillier. The teen hung out with the designer and her fashionable crew in Aspen, Colorado, where they were spotted dining at the Cloud Nine Bistro. Malia sported a blue hat that had the word “USA” printed on the front. Monique captioned a photo from the Monday, February 20th outing writing, “Happy President's Day!! xM #Aspen #friends #family #fun.”

The former first daughter was spotted dining with designer Monique Lhuillier Photo: Instagram/@moniquelhuillier

Malia, who graduated from high school in 2016, is currently enjoying a gap year before beginning college at Harvard this upcoming fall. While the former president’s daughter is traveling around the country and working hard in the Big Apple, her parents returned earlier this month to their new $4.3 million home in D.C. after vacationing in Palm Springs and the British Virgin Islands with Richard Branson.