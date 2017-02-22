Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt 'will always be a family'

Despite filing for divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie admitted that they will “always be a family.” The First They Killed My Father director opened up about her divorce from the Hollywood star on Tuesday, February 21 during an interview on Good Morning America. "We are focusing on the health of our family. So we will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we’re determined to do as a family," Angelina said. When asked if she believes her ex-husband is a wonderful father, the mom-of-six — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — said, “Of course, of course," adding, "We will always be a family. Always."

Angelina said her ex-husband will always be family Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

The actress' sentiments echo those from an earlier interview in Cambodia with BBC World News. On Sunday, the 41-year-old, who made her first public appearance on February 18 since filing for divorce, became visibly upset when she was asked about the "incident" that had led to her and Brad's separation. "I don't want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and…. And we are a family, and we will always be a family. And we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it." As for how she is coping, the doting mom confessed, "Many, many people find themselves in this situation." She continued, "My family, we've all been through a difficult time. My focus is my children - our children - and my focus is finding this way through. As I said, we are and forever will be a family. So that is how I am coping. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."

Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox, Zahara, Pax and Maddox attended the premiere of their mother's new film in Cambodia Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images

The Oscar winner filed for divorce from Brad back in September citing irreconcilable differences. Shortly after the shocking news, the actor was investigated by the FBI for child abuse involving one of his children, though the case was ultimately closed. The Federal Bureau of Investigation released a statement that read: "In response to allegations made following a flight… carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter."

Earlier this year, the former couple released a joint statement stating that they would handle their divorce privately and keep future details of their divorce confidential. "The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues," the statement read. "The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."