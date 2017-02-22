Ricky Martin's twins' Las Vegas playdates could include Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Britney Spears' kids

Ricky Martin has a host of playdate options when he and his two sons begin to call Las Vegas their home in April. During an appearance on the Dr. Oz Show airing February 22, the Living La Vida Loca singer shared about the prospects of meeting up with Britney Spears, Celine Dion or Jennifer Lopez while in Sin City. "I haven't but I will," the 45-year-old said about reaching out to the crooners before asking, "How do you do it?"

Ricky and his family are moving to Las Vegas Photo: Instagram/@ricky_martin

Dr. Oz suggested setting up playdates with their children. Ricky, who is a dad to eight-year-old twins Valentino and Matteo, could have double the fun especially with Jennifer and Celine's sets of twins once he kicks off his concerts at the Park Theater in the Monte Carlo Casino and Resort. His boys will be front and center as they watch their dad take the stage along with his fiancé Jwan Yosef though he has said his kids are his biggest critics. “You don’t know the level of criticism I get from my kids," he told People magazine. “Wow. It’s as raw and honest as you can receive from an 8-year-old. They go, ‘Dad, that movement I don’t like. Dad, that song, you gotta change it,’ and they bring good points. I tell them, ‘Son, that’s something that I will consider.’"

Ricky said he would want his sons to hangout with Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Britney Spears' kids Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

One thing that is certain is that Ricky considers a lot more than just their stage critiques. "Everything that I do, every decision that I make is based on them - is based on their well-being," he shared with Dr. Oz. "That was a commitment that I made when I decided to become a father. And they are a little bit like my religion because, they don't know it, but they're like my little life-savers. Because once again, when I have to make a decision, whatever that decision is, I think of them and it turns out to be the right decision."