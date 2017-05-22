George Clooney and Amal's celebrity and royal friends' advice for having twins

Clooney party of four! <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/george-clooney/"><strong>George</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/amal-clooney/"><strong>Amal Clooney</strong></a> are expecting twins this year. The actor, who has been married to the human rights attorney since 2014, opened up about his exciting new journey to fatherhood. “We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure,” George said during his interview with Laurent Weil on the French program, Rencontres de Cinema. “We’ve sort of embraced it all… with arms wide open.” With some many friends in and out of Hollywood, it's no surprise that the first-time parents are getting their fair share of advice. Here is a round up of all the celebs offering George and Amal parenting tips. Photo: Venturelli/WireImage
<b>Julia Roberts</b> George's <i>Money Monster</i> co-star may be a mom of three, including twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, think parenthood is more trial and error than advice. "They are a great couple, and I think they don't need advice from me or anybody else,"the <i>Pretty Woman</i> star told Ellen DeGeneres. "Also, you know, nobody's there with you at 3 o'clock in the morning when you're just going, 'What am I doing? Where did they come from and when are they going?' And then you sort of, you get through it and you figure it out and everybody does and it's a trial and error and a whole lot of tears and it's amazing." Photo: Getty Images
<b>Prince Albert</b> Monaco's monarch shares twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with wife Princess Charlene. His advice for the father-to-be and his wife is as simple as a good cup of joe. “George should pour himself a good cup of coffee each morning,” the Monaco royal told People. “I know that sounds pretty standard but it’s really, really important.” In addition to the caffeine, he noted that <i>A Dad’s Guide to Twins</i> by Joe Rawlinson “was really helpful” for him. Albert said, “It has some sound advice and is pretty easy to read.” Ahead of his twins’ arrival, the Prince advised that the 55-year-old Hollywood star get “some sleep stored away before the babies are born.” Photo: Getty Images
<b>Cindy Crawford</b> Though Amal has nixed George naming their twins "Casa and Amigos," Cindy, who is married to Rande Gerber and the <i>Money Monster</i>'s partner in the tequila brand, has found the perfect gift for the pair's impending bundles. The 51-year-old supermodel posted this photo asking her husband if he thinks George will like the onesies. Photo: Instagram/@cindycrawford
<b>Matt Damon</b> Matt was beside himself when George told him the news. The four-time-dad shared that he was one of the first people George told about the pregnancy, which ultimately led to him giving the <i>Hail Caesar</i> actor some key advice. "I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying, he told <i>Entertainment Tonight Canada</i>. "I was so happy for him. And I was like, ‘How far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘Eight weeks.’” A shocked Matt exclaimed: “‘Are you out of your mind?! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule?’ Like of course he doesn’t. I was like, ‘Just shut up, man.’ And then four weeks later, I’m like, ‘we’re good right?'” with George confirming: “‘We’re good.'” Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM
<b>Brooke Shields</b> Brooke's advice to the couple is to keep their children out of the public eye for a while. "They've got enough of being self-absorbed with selfies," the mom of two told <i>Entertainment Tonight</i> about kids today. "I mean, it's enough already. You sort of don't want to add Hollywood to it." Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/matt-damon/"><strong>Matt Damon</strong></a></b> Even after giving George advice about how to handle the pregnancy news, Matt then offered up some more information about George becoming a dad to multiples while the rest of his buddies are sending kids away to college. "It's really funny, he's got this wonderful group of friends who have been out here for 30 years together and are a really great group of guys and their kids are either in college or on their way." Matt told Ellen DeGeneres. "And George is just getting started. It's pretty funny they're having a good time with him." When Ellen asked Matt if having twins would be a lot for the first time father, he couldn't help but to agree. "He said to me 'well, you have four,' and I said 'Yeah, but not at once. We did it one at a time,'" he quipped. "I don't know how anybody does twins, those sleepless nights and then there's two of them, like there's just no way, but we'll see what happens to him." Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for Variety Magazine
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/cindy-crawford/"><strong>Cindy Crawford</strong></a></b> Longtime pal and two-time mom Cindy Crawford offered her best piece of advice to the expecting parents. “My mother’s best advice to us was don’t give advice unless someone asks for it,” Cindy, who is married to George's friend and business partner Rande Gerber said on <i>Today Extra</i>, after spilling that she held on to the secret for months. “I would never volunteer advice. If someone asks me I would tell them, but I’m not the person just like, ‘Oh here’s what you should do.’ I guess my only advice would be to enjoy it. Because, as you know, because you have a little one, it goes like that.” Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
<b>Don Cheadle</b> George's longtime friend and <i>Ocean's Eleven</i> co-star already has a major prediction and solution for the new dad. “He’s going to be a terrible parent, and we’re going to have to handle that for him,” the father-of-two joked with People magazine. “We’re going to take the kids.” He continued: “As soon as the kids come out, send them to us or they’re going to be ruined. That was the advice.” The <i>Miles Ahead</i> actor knew well before the public that the <i>Money Monster</i> star and his wife are expecting, but because of their bond, he didn't spill the beans. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<b>Denzel Washington</b> Fellow father of twins plus two additional kids had some wise words for George and Amal after hearing about their double bundle. The <i>Fences</i> star gave the best advice he could think of. "Sleep now!" he told Entertainment Tonight. "Because you won't be sleeping then!" , "SLEEP NOW! I'm not talking to George, I'm talking to his wife. Sleep now!" He continued: "He's gonna need support, and not from an actor. It's going to be a real performance. He'll see, but it's beautiful. We have twins and they're grown now, but it's a miracle." Photo: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for SBIFF
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved