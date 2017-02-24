Malia Obama has been nonstop prior to starting Harvard University

<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/malia-obama/"><strong>Malia Obama</strong></a> is on the the next phase of her life! After spending four years at the Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., the former first daughter will follow in her father Barack's footsteps and attend Harvard University in the fall of 2017. <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/2016050231206/malia-obama-gap-year-plans-before-attending-Harvard/"><strong>Before heading off to the ivy league school</strong></a>, Malia decided to take in the sights around the world, enjoy a summer full of music and land a dream internship. Here is a look at the teen's exciting gap year. Photo: Getty/Twitter
<b>High School Graduation</b> Barack and Michelle Obama had a reason to get emotional as Malia <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/12016061015088/malia-obama-graduating-high-school-barack-getting-emotional"><strong> finished her matriculation</strong></a> at the Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. in June 2016. Malia's graduation was the first step toward starting her life as a college student at Harvard University. Although her parents had one full year before Malia heads to Massachusetts, the former president couldn't help but get emotional. “I've got my sunglasses ready," he said during an appearance on <i>The Tonight Show</i>. "[It'll be] one more example of the president crying." Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
<b>Girl time in African and Spain with Michelle and Sasha</b> After graduation, Malia kicked off her summer with an educational trip to Africa and Spain. In June, Malia and her younger sister Sasha joined their mother Michelle and grandmother Marian Robinson for a trip to Liberia for the first leg of their Let Girls Learn initiative tour. For the second leg of the tour, Malia <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/12016070115624/malia-and-sasha-obama-shopping-madrid/"><strong>jetted off to Spain</strong></a> with her girl squad. The 18-year-old and Sasha stopped on Gran Via street for some shopping, while her mother met with Queen Letizia, and bonded over being mothers to two girls. "Like me, Queen Letizia is the mother of two beautiful daughters, and we've had the opportunity to bond over many issues, including the joys and the challenges of raising strong, smart, outspoken girls," Michelle said during a speech at a local cultural center, as she spoke of her "warm friendship" with the royal. Photo: Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images
<b>Family vacation on the vineyard</b> After a summer filled with post-graduation celebrations, official trips and a milestone birthday, Malia and the rest of the Obamas <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/12016080816417/malia-and-sasha-obama-family-vacation/"><strong>found time to catch some R&R </strong></a> in Martha's Vineyard. The family, including dogs Sunny and Bo, packed it up and boarded Air Force One in style for their final two week vacation as the first family. Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
<b>Living her best Lollapalooza Life</b> Malia was a dancing queen when she traveled back home to Chicago to <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/12016080116317/malia-obama-dancing-lollapalooza-video/"><strong>attend the Lollapalooza</strong></a music festival. The teen was seen dancing with friends in a pink tube top and denim shorts during CASHMERE CAT's set. Twitter users went wild when they saw the Harvard-bound teen living her best life (with the security of her secret service squad) during the music festival. One user tweeted a series of photos next to the caption, "Was going hard to @CASHMERECAT and then Secret Service and Malia Obama just pull up." Photo: Twitter/@alexanderlao
<b>A weekend with Beyonce</b> Malia spent some time with Queen Bey in early September. The first daughter, her mother Michelle and sister Sasha had a seat at the table with Beyonce, her sister Solange and mother Tina Lawson during her 35th birthday celebration at Camp David in Maryland. Following the festivities, Malia and one of her BFFs <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/entertainment/12016090617056/malia-obama-made-in-america-festival-beyonce/"><strong>were joined by secret service during Jay Z's Made in America</strong></a> Festival. Malia was seen at her second festival of the season, dancing to Kendrick Lamar, who performed at her 18th birthday bash at the White House. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch
<b>Malia's secret getaway to South America</b> It wouldn't be a gap year without some humanitarian work! It was revealed that Malia <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/12017011920451/malia-obama-secret-trip-bolivia-peru/"><strong>spent three months in Bolivia and Peru</strong></a> during the fall of 2016. Barack and Michelle's oldest daughter took the trip with the Colorado-based program Where There Be Dragons. While away, Malia flexed her fluent Spanish skills while living with a host family and embarking on a five-day trek through Bolivia’s Cordillera Real mountain range. One of the tour guides spoke about Malia's time on the trek saying, "She was very humble, chatty, spoke Spanish very well. She was mesmerized by the Bolivian landscape.” Photo: Bolivian Mountain Guides, via European Pressphoto Agency
<b>Tearful Goodbye</b> At the end of her father's term in January 2017, Malia couldn't hold back her emotions as she listened to his <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/12017011120245/barack-obama-farewell-address-michelle-obama-malia/"><strong>farewell speech to the nation</strong>.</a> Malia and Michelle sat in the front row in Chicago on January 10, while Sasha stayed in D.C. for school, and watched Barack address the nation for the final time as president. Malia became emotional as he spoke about the women in his life. "Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion," he said. "You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad." Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch
<b>A night out in NYC</b> Malia stepped out in NYC in February for the <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/12017020320910/malia-obama-hbo-girls-premiere-nyc/"><strong>premiere of the final season of</strong></a> HBO series <i>Girls</i>. The first daughter, who was a former intern for the series did not make her red carpet debut, but instead, chose to mingle at the after party. A source shared with US Weekly that the teen was "chatting casually with a few people,” adding, "She was just hanging out like everyone else.” Photo: Getty Images
<b>The intern</b> For her <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/12017012120518/whats-next-for-the-obamas/"><strong>final internship</strong></a>, Malia went full on Hollywood. After vacationing with her family in Palm Springs, she first made her way to the Sundance Film Festival before relocating to NYC for her internship with Harvey Weinstein. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Malia will work in NYC in the marketing or development departments. Photo: Alessio Botticelli/GC Images
<b>Adventures in Aspen</b> Malia spent her President's Day holiday on the slopes <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/12017022121384/malia-obama-nyc-weinstein-internship/"><strong>with friends in Aspen</strong></a>. The 18-year-old was spotted in a photo at hot spot Cloud Nine Alpine with designer Monique Lhuillier and others. The trip was a quick break from her duties at The Weinstein Company, where according to the producer's wife, she is working hard. “She’s a very smart girl,” Georgina Champman told HELLO!. “I think she’s working incredibly hard.” Photo: Instagram/@moniquelhuillier
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved