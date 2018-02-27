Celebrity kids on the red carpet: All the best photos

<b>Every once in a while, celebrities can get upstaged on the red carpet – especially when they are accompanied by their sons or daughters! From <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/sarah-jessica-parker/"><strong>Sarah Jessica Parker</strong></a> to <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/angelina-jolie/"><strong>Angelina Jolie</strong></a>, scroll through to see which star parents brought their favorite dates – their kids! – to the red carpet or front row.</B> <I>Grey's Anatomy</I> star Ellen Pompeo's adorable eight-year-old daughter Stella made a rare appearance with her famous mom at the world premiere of Disney’s <I>A Wrinkle in Time</I> held at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on February 27, 2018. Photo: WENN
Jonathan Rhys Meyers' baby son Wolf made his red carpet debut on December 18, sharing the spotlight with his actor dad and mom at the <I>12th Man</I> premiere in Norway. Dressed in a tiny tuxedo, the one-year-old perfectly matched his Hollywood star dad. Photo:
Christina Aguilera brought some Disney magic to her weekend when her and her partner Matthew Rutler took their daughter Summer Rain Rutler, 3, to <i>Disney On Ice: Follow Your Heart</i>. The trio joined Mickey Mouse himself for a photo while at the Staples Center event on December 16 in L.A. Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment
Ashlee Simpson Ross and husband Evan Ross hit the American Music Awards' red carpet with their two-year-old daughter Jagger Snow Ross and her nine-year-old son Bronx Mowgli Wentz, whose dad is rocker Pete Wentz. The night was a family affair in more ways than one since Evan's sister Tracee Ellis Ross was hosting the show and his mom Diana Ross received a Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo: Getty Images
Audrina Patridge brought her daughter Kirra and her pup Lady to the Ollie Pupsgiving in Culver City where guests enjoyed waffles and mimosas while the dogs snacked on the brand's all-natural turkey and sweet potato treats. Photo: Getty Images
Malin Akerman brought her sweet son Sebastian Zincone to the launch of Kinder Joy United States in NYC. The newly engaged actress and her four-year-old handed out the chocolate treats to kids and parents at the event. Photo: Diane Bondareff/Invision for Kinder/AP Images
While Alessandra Ambrosio is the star of the movie <i>Daddy's Home 2</i>, it was her and Jamie Mazur's children who had the spotlight on them at the L.A. premiere. Their daughter Anja, 9, is possibly destined for center stage and even performed a song during Coachella with Devendra Banhart. The couple's five-year-old son Noah is also proving to have his parents' good looks and charm. Photo: Getty Images
Lisa Marie Presley made a rare appearance with her three look-alike daughters — Riley Keough and nine-year-old twins Finley and Harper — at the 24th annual Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration in L.A. on October 16. The foursome dressed elegantly in cocktail attire with Elvis' only daughter wearing a black off-the-shoulder number to the L’Oréal Paris-sponsored bash. This marked the first time the group attended a red carpet event together. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Ben Stiller hit the red carpet with his teenage daughter Ella Olivia on October 1, attending the premiere of his new film, <I>The Meyerowitz Stories</I>. <I>Zoolander</i> actor Ben, 51, also shares a son Quinlin with his actress ex-wife Christine Taylor, who were co-stars in such films as <I>Dodgeball</I> and <I>Tropic Thunder</I>. Ben and Christine married in May 2000, but sadly announced their split in May 2017. They told Entertainment Tonight: "Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time." Photo: Getty Images
Vanessa Lachey had a fun girls' day out with her and Nick's daughter Brooklyn at the L.O.L. Surprise Unboxing Booth in L.A. in September 2017. Photo: Getty Images
Fergie and Josh Duhamel's son Axl was front and center during his mom's visit to SiriusXM where she spoke about her new album <i>Double Dutchess</i> in September 2017. Photo: Getty Images
Liev Schreiber had his hands full with his sons Alexander, Samuel and their friends at the <i>My Little Pony</i> screening in NYC on September 24. Photo: Getty Images
Like father, like son! Rob Lowe, 53, posed with his 22-year-old son John Owen on the carpet for CBS Television Studios' Summer Soiree in L.A. on August 1. The family pair, who co-star on <i>The Lowe Files</i> together, made for a handsome match, both sporting dark jeans, sneakers and some killer smolders. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Christina Aguilera made <I>The Emoji Movie</I> a family date with partner Matthew Rutler and kids Max Bratman, nine, and Summer Rutler, nearly three, at Westwood, California's Regency Village Theatre on July 23. Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott stepped out on the <I>Emoji Movie</I> blue carpet, too, with four of their five kids: Liam, ten, Stella, nine, Hattie, five, and four-year-old Finn. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Hilaria Baldwin and Carmen took the stage during Spike TV's <i>One Night Only: Alec Baldwin</i> special in NYC. As her daughter sweetly smiled, the mom-of-three shared to the crowd that also included Alec's daughter Ireland, “Some are born a Baldwin, others marry into it, which means I made a choice, and you think Alec’s the crazy one!" Photo: Getty Images
Jamie Foxx may have been presenting at the BET Awards, but we are sure he won for 'Best Dad' from his seven-year-old daughter Annalise and her friends as they joined him on stage. Photo: Getty Images
DJ Khaled not only brought his eight-month-old son Asahd to the BET Awards, he also made an appearance on stage. The <i>I'm the One</i> performer shared about fatherhood to <i>E! News</i>, "I'm grateful for my biggest blessing. Me and mommy love this boy." Photo: Getty Images
Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart brought their little angels – daughters Billie and Georgia – to the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 3, 2017 in Brentwood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton brought their seven-year-old son Gus to the Indy 500 in Indianapolis on May 28, 2017. Jeffrey took to Twitter to write about their special day at the track: "Running the pace lap... his dad driving... does Gus care? Nope. New hero at our house is @TonyKanaan too cool!! Thanks @IMS and @TeamChevy." Photo: Getty Images
Talk about a glam mother-son date night! Uma Thurman was joined by her and ex-husband Ethan Hawke’s 15-year-old son, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala during 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Getty Images
Alicia Silverstone had the cutest date, her son Bear Blu Jarecki, to the <i>Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Long Haul</i> at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May 2017. Bear just turned five on May 5 and looks just like his mom with those baby blue eyes. Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Chris Pratt may have been getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but the actor, supported by his wife Anna Faris, was upstaged by the couple's adorable four-year-old son Jack. The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star didn't seem to mind though – he only had eyes for his little boy, too. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker's adorable family made their red carpet debut for the Broadway opening 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on April 23, 2017 in New York City. Standing next to his dad is a very grown up and dapper James Wilkie Broderick, 14, and his equally stylish little sisters, seven-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha. Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage
Jimmy Fallon had the best sidekicks as he cut the ribbon on his Universal Orlando's newest attraction 'Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon.' The <i>Tonight Show</i> host beamed from ear to ear as his wife Nancy Juvonen and their daughters Winnie and Frances entertained the crowd. Photo: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
A giddy Gwen Stefani was joined by her adorable sons, Apollo, Kingston, and Zuma, at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards. The foursome looked adorable in the front row, rocking out to the music and having a blast throughout the show. Apollo, 3, sat on his mom's lap, wearing a cute sweater with tiger stripes. Photo: Kevin Mazur/KCA2017/WireImage
Drew Barrymore brought her youngest daughter Frankie as her date to the 2017 Society Of MSK Bunny Hop in NYC. Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Beyonce had a fun date to the <i>Beauty and the Beast</i> premiere in Hollywood. She and Blue Ivy wore matching Gucci dresses for the Disney affair. Photo: Beyonce.com
Jeremy Renner had the cutest date at the 89th annual Academy Awards. The <i>Arrival</i> star brought along his little girl Ava. Sharing a tender photo from the red carpet, the actor wrote, "My date for the Oscars!! Omg I could not be more proud!!! #oscars #academyawards #redcarpet #daddydaughter #victorywithmyNUMBERONE." Photo: Instagram/@renner4real
TV Personality Gordon Ramsay was accompanied to the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party by his daughter Holly Anna Ramsay. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF
James Marsden's dashing teenage son caught the attention of many attending the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards with his famous father. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon looked more like Ava Phillippe's sister than mother. The actress was accompanied to the 2017 premiere of her new HBO show <i>Big Little Lies</i> by her stylish teenage daughter. Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
A family affair! Julius Tennon and Viola Davis brought their daughter Genesis to the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TNT
Blue Ivy looked sharp sitting on her dad Jay Z's lap in the front row of the 2017 Grammy Awards. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Laura Dern arrived to the premiere of the Weinstein Company's <i>The Founder</i> in 2017 with her daughter Jaya Harper. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kevin Jonas sat front row with his little girl Alena at the Rookie USA fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Judd Apatow was sandwiched between two of his favorite leading ladies, wife Leslie Mann and daughter Iris Apatow, at <i>The Big Sick</i> premiere during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Photo: C Flanigan/FilmMagic
Angelina Jolie was joined by all six of her children on the carpet of her film premiere in Cambodia. Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, ten and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox accompanied their mom for a screening of <i>First They Killed My Father</i>. Photo: Getty Images
Milla Jovovich dazzled alongside her daughter Ever Anderson and husband Paul W.S. Anderson at the 2017 premiere of <i>Resident Evil: The Final Chapter</i>. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Michael Keaton stepped out to the 59th Grammy Awards with his handsome son Sean Douglas. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS
Mariah Carey had two adorable dates, her twins Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon, for the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' <i>The LEGO Batman Movie</i>. Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Travis Barker looked cool walking the red carpet of the 2017 Grammy Awards with his kids Alabama Barker and Landon Barker. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Thomas Baldwin and Carmen Baldwin made a fashionable trio backstage at Carmen Marc Valvo during New York Fashion Week. Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images
