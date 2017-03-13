​Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are enjoying a getaway in the Bahamas

Things are heating up for J-Rod! Jennifer Lopez and her new man Alex Rodriguez are spending some quality time together. A source tells HELLO! that the couple jetted to the Bahamas on Friday after she first touched down in Miami. The new couple is said to be staying at the Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club which is an exclusive, owners-only resort, reports Page Six.

JLo and A-Rod are dating Photo: Getty Images

The former Yankees star, who has two children of his own (Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8), seems to have knocked it out of the park with JLo, though the insider tells HELLO!, "It's new." A source previously told PEOPLE that Jennifer is “excited” about the 41-year-old former baseball player but is still being “cautious” and trying to only live in the moment. The insider also added that the duo are “getting to know each other and having fun.”

According to the publication, they have a strong physical attraction and both share a deep love for family. “He loves family and so does she,” the source said, “For Jennifer, family comes first.” Before leaving for Miami, the Booty singer shared a beautiful pic of her in a sundress on what appeared to be a family picnic, along with the caption: "Lets have a Picnic!!! #momlife #mamaandsontime #LOVE."

Jennifer on a family picnic Photo: Instagram/@jlo

Earlier this week, HELLO! confirmed that JLo and A-Rod are indeed an item. The Shades of Blue actress was most recently linked romantically to Drake, while the retired baseball player split from tech mogul Anne Wojcicki just last month, after nearly a year of dating. The sports star shares his two daughters with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, while Jennifer shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

JLo in 2005 with now-ex Marc and current boyfriend Alex Photo: WireImage

Last week Jennifer insisted that she and her ex were not rekindling their romance. "You know, Marc and I are good how we are right now,” she said during an appearance on The View. “There is a reason we're not together, but we're great friends.” She went on to say, “We're parents together and we're even working on a Spanish-language album together. That has been even better for us because actually, we met working. That's where we really are magical, when we're on stage together and stuff like that. That's where we're good and so we leave it there."