Met Gala 2017: A look inside the star-studded affair and after-parties

Before making their red carpet debut as a couple, Jennifer Lopez shared a selfie with her "macho bello" [Alex Rodriguez] en route to the Met Gala in NYC. Photo: Instagram/@JLO
Bobby Cannavale posted a photo of his partner Rose Byrne inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Great Hall rose-covered central piece. Alongside the photo, he wrote, “My girl last night at #metball2017." Photo: Instagram/@bobby_cannavale
Amy Schumer took a break from partying to rest on Madonna's chest inside the fashionable gala. Photo: Instagram/@stellamccartney
#SelfieGoals! Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Paris Jackson and a number of famous faces came together for an epic bathroom selfie at the Met Museum. Oscar winner Brie Larson shared the restroom snap writing, "I needed to go the bathroom and ended up famous." Photo: Instagram/@brielarson
The girls' room! Kate Bosworth, Dakota Johnson, Stella McCartney and Maggie Gyllenhaal convened in the bathroom during the gala. Stella simply captioned the photo, "All goes down in the toilets." Photo: Instagram/@stellamccartney
Co-chairs Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady weren't shy when it came to PDA on the red carpet at the 2017 Costume Institute Gala. Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage
Bella Hadid turned heads wearing a bodysuit by Alexander Wang. The designer told reporters, "She’s the body of our generation," adding, “What better to show off a body than a catsuit." Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images
Girls will be girls! GIRLS alum Jemima Kirke tried to "climb" supermodel Karlie Kloss in the bathroom of the Met. Photo: Instagram/@DerekBlasberg
Celine Dion looked excited as she made her Met Gala debut on May 1 donning an Atelier Versace gown, which she paired with an origami-inspired headpiece. Before heading in to the party, the singer delivered an impromptu performance on the red carpet singing, "I want to meet everybody at the Met. I want to meet everybody at the Met.” Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images
Hooked on Dolls (Margot — left — and Mia Moretti — right), along with DJ Equal had A-list guests dancing at Katy Perry’s Met Gala after-party held at the Standard’s Boom Boom Room until the early morning. Photo: Instagram/@DJEqual
After wowing at the Met Gala, Rihanna headed to 1 OAK for her official after-party, where she mingled with Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh and had the D'USSE and Absolut Elyx flowing. Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA
Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge made a fierce duo at the glamorous event. The VS Angel shared a picture with her fellow supermodel writing, "Love my G ❤️." Photo: Instagram/@lilyaldridge
Sophie Turner cozied up next to her boyfriend Joe Jonas at a the Top of the Standard. Nick Jonas shared a photo of the lovebirds, writing, "These two ❤️." Photo: Instagram/@nickjonas
Giancarlo Giammetti treated fans to a video of Jennifer Lopez dancing at the dinner table beside her boyfriend A-Rod. Attached to the clip he wrote, "When a dancer always a dancer @jlo #metball." Photo: Instagram/@privategg
Katie Holmes and Amy Schumer showed “off [their] cleavage” in their Zac Posen gowns at the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” gala. Photo: Instagram/@katieholmes212
Katy Perry delivered a "great performance" inside the Costume Institute's annual ball singing her new hit <i>Chained to the Rhythm</i> in addition to her classics, <i>Dark Horse</i> and <i>Teenage Dream</i>. Photo: Instagram/@privategg
Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris hung out with her "boys," Ashton Sanders and A$AP Rocky at the 2017 Met Ball. She admitted, "My boys know how to bring the party." Photo: Instagram/@parisjackson
"Dream Table at The #MetGala!!!! Thank you @DavidLauren @LaurenBLauren @RalphLauren ❤️❤️❤️," Lily Aldridge captioned a photo of her table that included Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Hammer. Photo: Instagram/@lilyaldridge
Emily Ratajkowski changed into an all-black ensemble after the gala to attend Katy Perry and the Standard's after-party at the Boom Boom Room in New York City. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj was fangirling over the Olsens twins ahead of entering the ball. "Omg I'm gagging  #MetGala2017," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with Mary-Kate and Ashley. Photo: Instagram/@nickiminaj
Kate Hudson changed out of her white Stella McCartney gown for a one-shouldered number for Rihanna's party at 1 OAK. Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA
And again with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Nicki wrote, "#MetGala2017 I can't. Omg." Photo: Instagram/@nickiminaj
Adriana Lima, Elizabeth Sulcer and Nick Jonas were the "TRIO FANTÁSTIC," according to the VS model, at a Met Gala after-party. Photo: Instagram/@nickjonas
It was a "rihunion" for Balmain's creative director, olivier_rousteing, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian at the 2017 Met Ball. Photo: Instagram/@olivier_rousteing
Kim Kardashian, Donatella Versace, Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid made a dazzling foursome inside the New York museum. Photo: Snapchat/Kim Kardashian
Priyanka Chopra slipped into a shorter version of her Ralph Lauren gown for a night on the town with Nick and Joe Jonas. The trio were spotted at Rihanna's after-party at 1 OAK where guests snacked on food provided by Black Tap and Jue Lan. Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA
Selena Gomez couldn't keep her hands to herself while on the carpet with her musician beau, The Weeknd. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved