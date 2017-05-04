'Guardians of the Galaxy' stars Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista talk family and their Marvel sequel By: Alexandra Hurtado

The Guardians of the Galaxy came in for a landing in Manhattan on Wednesday evening. Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista stepped out on May 3 for a screening of their upcoming Marvel sequel hosted by the Cinema Society at the Whitby Hotel. The pair, whose characters — Drax (Dave) and Gamora (Zoe) — along with co-stars Chris Pratt (Peter), Vin Diesel (Groot), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket) make their own family in the franchise film, shared as warm hug as they walked the carpet before discussing their real-life families.

Zoe looked chic wearing Alexander McQueen alongside her dapper co-star Dave Bautista in NYC Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Dave opened up to HELLO! USA at the screening, revealing that the Disney film hit close to home. “I’m very closely connected to this film because I have more of a chosen family,” the 48-year-old confessed. “Most of the people that I consider family are chosen family, my friends that I have chosen to be in my circle.” The former wrestler continued, “I was raised by a single mom and I’m not really particularly close with my siblings so my family, they’re my wife [Sarah Jade], my dogs and some of my buddies. They’re the people that I speak to on a daily basis and the people that I would lay down my life for. That type of love.”

While Dave’s character shares a close bond with his fellow Guardians in the film, he noted that the co-stars’s friendship and laughs extend off the screen as well. “We probably have so many outtalks from this film cause really it was just so much fun,” he told HELLO! USA. “It’s one those things you just don’t have to take too seriously and you’re there hanging out with really close friends all day, just really perfecting your craft. It’s such a great thing.” Dave added, “It’s like a really comforting, warming feeling. And we get paid for it. How crazy is that!”

Zoe's twins think that she is related to the Hulk Photo: Instagram/@zoesaldana

Zoe, looking chic in an Alexander McQueen dress, also had nothing but praise for her co-stars. Chatting with Entertainment Tonight, the 38-year-old actress said, “Not only was it an honor to [work] with [him], but to know that Kurt Russell is an exceptional man besides being an artist was a treat and a check off my bucket list." Meanwhile she called Chris Pratt “super likable,” adding, “He's the nicest actor that I've ever worked with and I've worked with amazing actors — I never really have favorites, but he's my favorite and we won't tell him that."

The mom-of-three, who welcomed her son, Zen, with husband Marco Perego earlier this year, also admitted that her two-year-old twins, Cy and Bowie, think that she is related to another superhero. "They think I'm cousins with the Hulk because Gamora is green," she laughed. "I'm going with it until it plays out… my twins are super sassy and savvy."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 flies into theaters May 5.