Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have pal Usain Bolt's stamp of approval

Despite 'losing' to Prince Harry, for Usain Bolt, a forever friendship was formed on the track field back in 2012. “He’s really cool. He’s a really nice guy," the retired Olympian told HELLO! at the G.H. Mumm Champagne Kentucky Derby celebration in NYC on May 6. "I really enjoy hanging out with him. Every now and then we see each other because we travel around so I see him sometimes." Harry, who first met the Jamaican sprinter during his first royal tour of the Caribbean, returned to the island most recently in March for his friend Tom 'Skippy' Inskip's wedding.

The Olympic champion, who is the new Chief Entertainment Officer for G.H. Mumm Champagne, is ready for a royal rematch

During that trip, he had a special someone whom he brought along for the trip, Meghan Markle. The couple, who started dating in the summer of 2016, have the nine-time gold medal winner's stamp of approval. Usain, who has been in a relationship with Kasi Bennett for four years, said, “I think everybody is happy because he’s always the wild one of the royal family, but he’s really cool. I’m sorry I didn’t get to party with him before. She’s definitely a nice girl.”

The fastest man in the world may have a chance to meet the Suits star as he travels to London for the IAAF World Championships in August for his final race before officially retiring from the sport — that is unless a certain royal will finally follow through with that rematch. Last August, Prince William’s brother wished the champion runner a happy birthday following his ninth gold medal win at the Rio Olympics. Harry tweeted, “Congratulations @usainbolt - now you're officially the greatest you might be ready for a re-run!  Happy 30th -H.”

Harry "cheated" in a race against Usain Bolt during the royal's 2012 visit to Jamaica Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Puma spokesperson is all set for the challenge. ”I’m ready! I’m ready because he got away last time,” he recalled of their 2012 meeting. “There was a lot written saying I got beaten, so I can’t live that down.” Discussing his loss, Usain laughed, “He cheated! They said, ‘On your mark, [get] set’ and he just ran off.”

And if a race isn't in the cards, they can always take their friendly competition to the soccer field. "There’s one thing I want to do. I definitely want to play [soccer]," the Manchester United fan shared of what's next for him after running. "I’m doing the trials after I retire to see if it makes sense but otherwise... I’ll continue working around track and field and also have more time to work on my partnerships."

-- Reporting by Alexandra Hurtado