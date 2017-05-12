Luke Hemsworth on brothers Chris and Liam: 'We are all our best friends and worst advisors' By Tionah Lee

Luke Hemsworth may have had a strong bond with his two brothers, Chris and Liam, growing up, but being the oldest didn't mean sharing tips in the grooming department. "We are all our best friends and worst advisors," the 36-year-old told HELLO!. "I would never take any advice from either one of them and vice versa."

The Westworld star said he would never take grooming advice from his two younger brothers Chris and Liam Photo: Instagram/@hemsworthluke

It seems being in a house of three boys didn't even allow for anyone to really want to spend extra time getting ready. "Are you kidding me," the Westworld actor quipped during his NYC appearance at Made Man Barbershop in partnership with Old Spice on Thursday. "If any of us caught the other one in the bathroom, we would be like, 'What are you doing looking in the mirror.'" To this day, the trio would all rather spend their time in the water surfing. "I think we’re all pretty causal about it," the Aussie actor said of himself, Chris, 33, and Liam, 26. "We all take care of it when we need to. We're not spending hours in the bathroom mirror making sure this piece or that piece is right."

Luke said his hair is best fresh out of the water Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

The brotherly banter is sure to continue as their family grows. With Liam living in Malibu and Chris splitting his time between Byron Bay, Australia and California, a Hemsworth party is a guaranteed good time – just look back at Elsa Pataky and Miley Cyrus' posts from their Christmas Down Under. Luke describes those gatherings in one word, "Loud." The Hickok star added, "Chris' kids are loud and we, the boys, are loud as well. Once we get going, it's a raging party with things being broken, kids kicking things. It's good times."

Luke and and his wife Samantha are parents to three daughters Photo: Instagram/@thesamanthahemsworth

This weekend's Mother's Day celebration for his wife Samantha will be a bit more subdued. The father of three girls, Holly, nine, Ella, six and five-year-old Harper will spend Sunday in the kitchen. "Mother's Day routine is usually a lot of flour, eggs and a big mess in the kitchen," he shared. "That's what it involves in our house. Making sure that mom has her pancakes and coffee." And the woman who created the Hemsworth brothers, Leonie, won’t be forgotten either. "For my mother, because she's in another country, usually it will be a FaceTime or something like that so she can speak to the grandkids and to us. She loves it."