Kate Hudson, Selena Gomez and more stars open up about their moms

<b>Salma Hayek and Diana Jiménez</b> Salma and her mother appeared on the cover of HOLA! USA’s May 2017 edition, where the actress opened up about her mother’s wisdom, and why she doesn’t apply all of the same values to her nine-year-old daughter Valentina. “I don’t say the sort of things to Valentina that my mom said to me because her life is different,” the actress explained to the magazine. “What my mom taught me was very important to me, but I don’t pass that on to my daughter because she needs the opposite." Photo: HOLA! USA
<b>Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford</b> The 15-year-old model opened up about the best piece of advice she received from her supermodel mama. "My mom always just told me to stay true to myself and be myself and I think people don't remind girls that enough," Kaia told E! News. "I think people might try to change themselves a lot in this industry." She continued: "She's calling me throughout whenever I am working and asking me: 'How's it going? Did you eat? Did you get enough sleep last night?'' Photo: Instagram/@cindycrawford
<b>Amal Clooney and Baria Alamuddin</b> Amal gets her strength and compassion for others from her mother, who is a journalist and advocate. "Growing up, my mother was definitely a role model,” the mother-to-be said during a speech in Austin, Texas. “She was always a working woman and someone who is independent and cared about her career and cared about being independent but also had balance.” Photo: Getty Images
<b>Beyoncé and Tina Lawson</b> The Lemonde singer credits her mother, a former hairstylist and designer, for teaching her the value of beauty. “My mother has always been invested in making women feel beautiful,” Beyonce said during an interview with The New York Times, “whether it was through someone sitting in her hair chair or making a prom dress for one of the girls at church. And her art collection always told the stories of women wanting to do the same.” Photo: Instagram/@mstinalawson
<b>Blake Lively and Elaine Lively</b> The mother-of-two opened up about the best piece of advice she received from her mom Elaine. “Whatever it was, whether I was doing a school project, I was doing something creative, she would always say you can’t mess it up,” Ryan Reynolds' wife said during the L’Oréal Women of Worth Gala. “I mean, I could mess it up really severely, but just the fact that she told me I couldn’t almost made me feel like I couldn’t.” Photo: Getty Images
<b>Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn</b> Kate honored her mother Goldie during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in May 2017. While standing next to Kurt Russell, Kate gave a moving speech. "Somehow [despite their illustrious careers], they've managed to maintain a sense of normalcy and closeness with every one of their children," Kate said during the event. "Something my mom would say was the only job she refused to fail at." Photo: Getty Images
<b>Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner</b> The GOOP founder shared the greatest lesson she learned off-screen from her Hollywood mom: "I think she's taught me a lot about being a woman who isn't afraid to be creative and expressive and to channel that energy and power." During an interview with E! News, she continued to say: "Which she does in such elegant and graceful ways." Photo: Getty Images
<b>Jennifer Lopez and Guadalupe Rodríguez</b> The <i>Ain't Your Mama</i> singer gave her mom a standing ovation during a recent appearance on <i>The View</i> before opening up about their relationship. "She’s clutch,” Jennifer said about her mother Guadalupe who sat in the studio audience. “Everybody knows moms and daughters sometimes can be a push pull relationship. I have a daughter now and I understand it. With your mom it’s just that unconditional real love that nobody is going to give you. When it’s clutch Lupe comes through. When it’s hard, Lupe is sleeping in the bed right next to me.” Photo: Instagram/@jlo
<b>Katie Holmes and Kathleen A. Stothers-Holmes</b> The mother of Suri Cruise celebrated her own mother with a sweet selfie. "My mom and me," it read, "She is so strong and beautiful." Photo: Instagram/@katieholmes
<b>Reese Witherspoon and Betty Reese</b> The Draper James founder is never shy about showing off her beloved southern mama on her Instagram. The superstar revealed her mother’s favorite pastime by doing a hilarious spot on impression. “Her favorite thing of course is thank you notes,” Reese quipped about Betty to Jimmy Fallon. “I love a man that writes a thank you note," she said in her best impression before going into her knack for movie reviews. “She’ll be like, ‘Saw La La Land. Ryan Gosling Hot. Love Mom. ‘Manchester by the sea Orphans. Men Sad. Love mom'... I think she would do really well at film festivals.” Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon
<b>Selena Gomez and Mandy Teffey</b> The <i>Same Old Love</i> singer honored her mother (and fellow <i>13 Reasons Why</i> executive producer) Mandy, with a special post on her Instagram. “My momma,” she wrote along with a throwback picture. “I sit back and think about how much she has done and shown me. It truly has blown me away. She teaches me most about life and I couldn’t be luckier to have a partner like her in life.” Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez
