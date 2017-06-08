George Clooney's dad knows his son will be hands on with his and Amal's twins

George and Amal Clooney are adjusting nicely to their new roles as parents to newborn twins Ella and Alexander. The 56-year-old Hollywood star’s own father Nick Clooney, 83, praised the A-list couple’s parenting skills on Thursday during a new interview with Good Morning Britain.

George and Amal welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander, on June 6 Photo: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage

"Amal will be -- and already is -- a magnificent mother. I'm constantly amazed by her. She is an incredible woman,” the journalist shared. "George will be an absolutely wonderful father," while noting that his son “will be hands-on entirely and he will do it with humor and with joy.”

GALLERY: THE CLOONEYS ON THE CARPET

Nick, who previously opened up about the couple’s bundles of joy, couldn’t help put rave about his “beautiful” grandbabies once again. "I'm supposed to be a reporter, therefore observant, but I really don't know how to describe one beautiful baby from another beautiful baby," the proud grandfather said. "These are two beautiful babies." He added, “They are perfect.”

Nick Clooney said his son will be a hands-on dad Photo: Getty Images

RELATED: GEORGE AND AMAL'S FRIENDS GIVE THEIR PARENTING ADVICE

George and his human rights attorney wife, 39, welcomed their son and daughter on June 6. Following their arrival, a rep for the Oscar winner released a statement to HELLO! — which showed off the actor’s humor —that read: “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”